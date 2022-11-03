Meet Aquagem's Energy-saving Pool Innovations at Piscine Global Europe

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a specialist in inverter technology, Aquagem Technology Limited will present its latest 20x energy-saving water-cooling inverter pool pump in its stand 6H59 at Piscine Global Europe 2022.

In the backdrop of unprecedented energy crisis, the electricity prices in Europe were pushed to record levels. This has kicked into enterprise's trend toward making energy-efficient products.

Aquagem at Piscine Global Europe 2022

As the second largest energy consumer in a household, the pool pump uses 3,000 to over 5,000 kWh per year. Inline with the requirements for energy conservation, there is an urgent need for energy-efficient pool pumps to replace the traditional high energy-consuming single-speed pumps.

Innovative Technologies, Energy-Efficient Pool Experiences

Aquagem, as the creator of InverSilence® technology, will bring the 20 times energy-saving inverter pool pump to Piscine Global Europe 2022, which is a disruptive innovation in the industry.

Driven by the core InverSilence® technology, the newest inverter pool pump features in an inverter drive which precisely controls the motor speed through intelligent algorithms. Besides, its motor efficiency reaches the highest IE5 level. These two innovations create a pool pump that is 20 times more energy-saving than a single-speed pump.

In addition, the water cooling technology makes the new inverter pool pump free of fan, making it 40 times more silent. And by combining with the smart full-touch controller, it brings the pool users an incredibly perfect pool experience, and allows users to enjoy 4-season swimming while living a low-carbon life without worrying about the electricity bills.

Furthermore, Aquagem will showcase several other new pool innovations at the trade fair, including the first touch-screen automatic multiport valve I-Wash and the 12V safe voltage swim machine InverJet. And of course, the industry's first inverter pool pump InverPro will be exhibited for a live demonstration.

Aquagem is always committed to providing global pool users with the most energy-saving and smart pool products and solutions. Meet Aquagem team at stand 6H59 during Nov. 15-18 to exchange views on the latest new technology developments, industry trends, and marketing strategies.

Media Enquiries:

Bin Chen

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932086/Aquagem_Piscine_Global.jpg

SOURCE Aquagem Technology Limited