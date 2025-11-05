Meet Aranoa by Aranui Cruises, the Newest Way to Explore the Untouched Austral Islands

Aranui Cruises adds an exciting new ship to its fleet, sailing the untouched Austral Islands with its maiden voyage scheduled for March 2027.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, Aranui Cruises has inspired cultural immersion through the heart and soul of Polynesia by transporting passengers and freight on its renown ship, the Aranui 5, throughout the distinguished Marquesas Islands. Staffed by a Polynesian crew, Aranui has been best known for embracing the road less traveled as it explores the traditional history and beauty of the Marquesas Islands, designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2024.

Introducing Aranoa by Aranui Cruises, the Newest Way to Explore the Untouched Austral Islands.

Today, Aranui Cruises announces a significant milestone, the introduction of its second ship, Aranoa, currently in production and set to sail the waters of the South Pacific beginning in March 2027.

"'Aranui Cruises' Aranoa will soon embark on its primary mission: supplying the remote Austral Islands and its residents with the provisions needed most, while also showcasing for our guests the magnificent, untouched and breathtaking islands," said Eric Wong, EVP of Aranui Cruises.

The elusive Austral Islands offer an off the beaten track archipelago of untouched and mysterious land where white sand beaches clash with intense blue lagoons. Several archaeological sites highlight a well-organized, pre-European community of rich cultural and religious practices. Passengers will be able to explore the island's colorful, picturesque villages and discover the creativity of the local artisans who mainly live off their artwork.

Like the Aranui 5, the new Aranoa is designed as a mixed passenger-freighter vessel, equipped with the latest technology to minimize its environmental impact. The company's unique model of inclusive tourism will also help develop the Austral archipelago by offering new economic opportunities, promoting inter-island exchanges and highlighting its vibrant landscapes and rich culture.

"This project is the first cruise of its kind to bring travelers to the Australs," added Wong. "It reinforces our company's commitment and significant investment to helping develop economies in the remote Tahitian Islands."

Aranoa, known in Tahitian as a great "awakening", will accommodate 198 passengers on each voyage, featuring 93 total cabins (of which 62 cabins include a private balcony). The ship will feature two restaurants, two bars, two whirlpools, one boutique, a spa, fitness center, and of course, Tattoo salon. Like the Aranui 5, which will continue to serve the Marquesas Islands on its on-going sailing schedule, Aranoa is poised to offer an unmatched experience of these remote gems, combining adventure with cultural immersion as it transports guests through breathtaking and historically rich locations in the Austral Islands.

Aranui Cruises is now accepting reservations for Aranoa sailings, and for a limited time is offering a 20% discount for passengers joining the first two Aranoa voyages in March 2027, as well as an early-booking discount of 15% off all other 2027 departures for reservations confirmed before December 31, 2025. For more information about the Aranoa, its sailing schedule, on-going special offers, reservations and further updates, please visit: https://www.aranui.com/en/aranoa-the-vessel.

"We're not just expanding our company and total number of vessels, we're expanding our impact on the island communities that mean the most to our rich history," said Wong. "The Austral Islands are certainly a 'land unknown' and it's our honor and privilege to bring passengers on an authentic, culture-rich adventure they'll never forget."

About Aranui Cruises

For over 40 years, Aranui ships have been serving avid adventure seekers the most fascinating voyages worldwide. Since its founding in 1954, Aranui has evolved from a freighter shipping line to the remote Marquesas Islands providing goods and services to the people of the Marquesas to a passenger ship freighter that was refitted in 1984 to accommodate passengers in various cabin categories including deck passage. Today, the fully custom-built, dual-purpose passenger and freighter ship launched in 2015, Aranui 5, sails the remote islands of Tahiti from Tahiti to the Marquesas, Society Islands and beyond. In April 2025, Aranui Cruises announced a significant milestone, the introduction of its second ship, Aranoa, which is set to sail the untouched Austral Islands beginning in 2027. At Aranui Cruises, the primary mission has never changed- to provide goods and services to the people of many remote, Tahitian Islands while offering guests a unique way to explore and emerge themselves in the unique culture of these Islands. To learn more about Aranui Cruises itineraries to the Islands of the Marquesas, which were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Region in July 2024, or other Aranui 5 voyages, please visit www.Aranui.com. For developing news regarding Aranoa including sailing itinerary announcements, reservations and more, please visit https://www.aranui.com/us/aranoa-the-vessel.

The History of Aranui Cruises

Aranui tells the story of a family interwoven in the fabric of Tahitian history, a picturesque country of lights, dreams and splendors. Compagnie Polynesienne de Transport Maritime, also known as C.P.T.M, is a third-generation maritime company which operates the Aranui, a passenger/freighter vessel in French Polynesia. Founded in 1959 by the patriarch of the Wong family of Tahiti, the company has been sailing and supplying the communities of French Polynesia for over six decades.

SOURCE Aranui Cruises