MEET ATSUKO! A New Experiential Brand Debuting at Anime Expo 2019

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Atsuko, a lifestyle brand making its debut at Anime Expo July 3-7, 2019 in Los Angeles. Atsuko is an exciting new retail shop for fans of anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture that combines shopping, experience, and art. Atsuko sells exclusive, officially licensed products from fan favorites like Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Inuyasha, Berserk, and many more.

Branded the 'Atsuko Marketplace,' Atsuko's booth within Anime Expo will be located at ANX-B1, at the entrance of Kentia Hall. In addition to exclusive merchandise for sale, fans can interact with some of their favorite brands — from a fully interactive Evangelion AR booth to a mini arcade provided by Bandai Namco.

Anime Expo is the largest annual celebration of Japanese culture in the US. http://www.anime-expo.org/

Additional programming includes

Branded cosplay photo opportunities from all the top anime studios

Meet-and-greets with voice actors and character mascots

Music acts, artists, a cosplay power hour, and daily giveaways

"We're really excited to bring new, fresh product to what we consider an underserved fanbase," said Atsuko Brand Manager Preston Deanda. "Our relationships with the biggest names in anime allow us to create cool, trend-forward merch and keep it all officially licensed. We can't wait to share the Atsuko experience with fans."

Atsuko.com launched on June 11, 2019 and will ship within the domestic U.S.

Check us out here: https://atsuko.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Preston Deanda

preston@atsuko.com

SOURCE Atsuko

Related Links

https://atsuko.com

