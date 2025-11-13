Meet Boston Launches Boston Frostival, Reimagining Winter in the City

Inaugural winter festival to feature drone shows, seasonal activations, and signature events to transform Boston into a premier winter destination

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Boston announced today the inaugural Boston Frostival – a dynamic lineup of winter events and activations that will commence in late November and run through February. This programming will completely transform and reimagine winter in Boston, taking the iconic seasonal experiences that the city is known for – holiday lights, ice skating, tree lightings, games at the Garden, live theater, and more – and couple them with first-time events including:

Boston Common Photo Credit: Kyle Klein

Weekly Drone Shows Over Boston Common – Illuminated aerial performances every Saturday night, November 29-December 20;

– Illuminated aerial performances every Saturday night, November 29-December 20; Copley Square Winter Activation – An immersive seasonal experience in the heart of Back Bay during the winter games in Milan, February 6-February 28;

– An immersive seasonal experience in the heart of Back Bay during the winter games in Milan, February 6-February 28; Rose Kennedy Greenway – Plans for a Ferris Wheel – To offer panoramic city views of the waterfront and beyond, the month of February;

– To offer panoramic city views of the waterfront and beyond, the month of February; Femme Fête Wine Festival – A premier tasting experience celebrating women wine makers from around the world at the Cyclorama, February 28.

Augmenting Winter Tourism in Boston and Cambridge

Boston already boasts an array of captivating winter and holiday programming such as Snowport, SoWa Winter Festival, and Winteractive. This programming, plus dozens of other seasonal events and experiences, will be folded into Boston Frostival and promoted as part of Meet Boston's overarching effort to drive new visitation to the city during winter.

"Winter in Boston has always been magical, and now we have more programming to entice visitors to come see for themselves," said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston. "We've spent years researching the types of winter events that compel people to travel and stay overnight, developing experiences that are authentic to our destination. Boston Frostival represents our commitment to redefining the city's winter appeal – not just during the holidays, but throughout the entire season."

Signature Events & Timeline

The festivities kick off with drone shows over Boston Common on Saturday nights beginning on November 29 and running through December 20. Two performances will take place each evening, taking flight from the corner of Boylston and Charles Streets. This program is being produced by Meet Boston in partnership with the City of Boston and will encourage extended evening stays for residents and overnight visits. Meet Boston hotel partners are developing dedicated overnight packages for all Boston Frostival programming.

February will bring two additional anchors – a Meet Boston winter activation on Copley Square from February 6 through 28 and coinciding with the Winter games in Milan, and a planned Ferris wheel on the Greenway, operating throughout the month of February. Meet Boston will also be the presenting sponsor for the Femme Fête Wine Festival on February 28 at the Cyclorama that will feature women-owned wineries, wine makers, and sommeliers from across the globe.

For more information about Boston Frostival please visit – meetboston.com/frostival

