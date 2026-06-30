Meet Boston Partners with Mindtrip to Deliver Personalized AI Trip Planning Timed to FIFA World Cup 2026

Meet Boston becomes the first destination to launch Mindtrip's WhatsApp integration, extending personalized trip planning across web and messaging experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced a partnership with Meet Boston to deliver personalized, end-to-end trip planning for visitors exploring Boston.

Mindtrip today announced a partnership with Meet Boston to deliver personalized, end-to-end trip planning for visitors exploring Boston. As part of the partnership, Meet Boston will also become the first destination partner to launch Mindtrip's WhatsApp integration, extending AI-powered destination discovery and trip planning into one of the world's most widely used messaging platforms. The launch comes as Boston welcomes visitors from around the globe for FIFA World Cup 2026, providing travelers with a new way to discover the destination, ask questions, and build personalized itineraries before and during their visit. Whether travelers are planning a family vacation, a relaxing getaway or a cultural escape, they can discover Boston through personalized AI-powered trip planning on MeetBoston.com and directly through WhatsApp.

As part of the partnership, Meet Boston will also become the first destination partner to launch Mindtrip's WhatsApp integration, extending AI-powered destination discovery and trip planning into one of the world's most widely used messaging platforms. The launch comes as Boston welcomes visitors from around the globe for FIFA World Cup 2026, providing travelers with a new way to discover the destination, ask questions, and build personalized itineraries before and during their visit.

Whether travelers are planning a family vacation, a relaxing getaway or a cultural escape, they can discover Boston through personalized AI-powered trip planning on MeetBoston.com and directly through WhatsApp. From key experiences like walking the Freedom Trail, attending a game at Fenway Park, dining in Little Italy, taking a sunset sail down the Charles, visiting the Museum of Fine Arts, or shopping boutiques on Newbury Street, travelers receive tailored suggestions and itineraries based on their unique interests and preferences.

"Personalization has always been at the heart of what we're building at Mindtrip," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "Working with Meet Boston, we're applying AI to turn travel inspiration into tailored recommendations, empowering visitors to experience the destination in ways that align with their unique interests."

Through the integration on https://www.meetboston.com/ and WhatsApp, travelers can use Mindtrip's conversational AI to explore and plan experiences based on their preferences. The platform generates custom itineraries complete with curated imagery, distance estimates, and thoughtfully sequenced recommendations, helping visitors make the most of their time while discovering everything Boston has to offer.

"Boston offers something for every type of traveler, and Mindtrip helps us deliver those experiences in a more personalized way," said Lindsay Milne Grant, Vice President, Marketing at Meet Boston. "With AI-driven trip planning, visitors can discover experiences that feel uniquely theirs and explore our destination in a way that's tailored just for them."

In addition to Meet Boston, Mindtrip for Business partners with a wide range of destinations, including national tourism organizations such as Brand USA, The Bahamas and Visit Costa Rica; U.S. territories like Discover Puerto Rico; state tourism offices including Visit California, Visit Maine, Travel Wyoming, Visit Arkansas and Travel Nevada; regional DMOs such as state tourism offices including Visit California, Travel Wyoming and Travel Nevada; and city destinations including Visit Orlando, Visit Anaheim, New Orleans & Company, San Francisco Travel, Visit Denver, Visit Savannah and the Hilton Head Island and Bluffington Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more, visit mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

About Meet Boston

Meet Boston is the primary private sector sales, marketing and visitor services organization charged with the development of meetings, conventions, and tourism-related business in the region. As a partnership organization, Meet Boston promotes and collaborates with over 1,000 partners in the greater Boston region and across New England to drive a robust visitor economy and to build equity within the sector. The Meet Boston mission is to elevate Boston's vibrant neighborhoods and diverse people, amplifying their stories and sharing them locally and across the globe. Meet Boston delivers exciting and inclusive programs and services that enhance the local economy by unifying an eclectic range of community stakeholders around the opportunities, experiences and energy that define the destination and the visitor journey. For more, please visit: https://www.MeetBoston.com/.

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SOURCE Mindtrip