Mindtrip Launches Answer Intelligence to Help Destinations Become the Source AI Recommends

As AI powered search continues to intercept travelers before they reach a destination's website, Mindtrip's new feature empowers destinations to gain instant clarity into the questions travelers are asking to increase discoverability and provide content that resonates

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to travel differently, today announced the launch of Answer Intelligence, a new solution that gives destination marketing organizations (DMOs) unprecedented visibility into the questions travelers are asking AI, and the tools to create content optimized for AI discovery, helping destinations earn more citations, increase discoverability, and influence travel decisions.

Mindtrip launched Answer Intelligence, a new feature designed to help DMOs become the source AI recommends. As AI-powered search continues to influence travelers before they reach a destination's website, Mindtrip empowers destinations with instant clarity into the questions travelers are asking. By uncovering traveler intent, DMOs can create more relevant, engaging content, improve discoverability, and shape travel decisions in an increasingly AI-driven discovery landscape.

As AI-powered search increasingly intercepts travelers before they ever visit a destination's website, destinations are losing visibility into how and when travel decisions are being made. Most large language models provide little to no insight into the questions travelers are asking or the information shaping their recommendations, leaving destinations without the data they need to adapt. A soon to be released industry research study from Mindtrip, Sabre, Sojern and MMGY Travel Intelligence shows that 70% of DMOs have already experienced declines in organic search traffic attributed to AI search results, while 29% of travelers have changed their destination choice based on AI recommendations. Answer Intelligence changes that.

Powered by millions of real traveler conversations across both Mindtrip.ai and a destination's own Mindtrip powered experience, Answer Intelligence reveals the questions, topics and travel themes people are actively exploring, giving destinations visibility they can't get from today's large language models. Destinations can tap into insights from Mindtrip.ai traveler conversations even if they don't offer a Mindtrip experience on their own website, while those with a Mindtrip-powered experience gain additional visibility into conversations specific to their destination. Using those insights, the platform identifies where a destination's content only partially covers a topic or misses it altogether, then generates AI-assisted content recommendations and draft copy that teams can review, refine, and publish. The result is more useful information for travelers and stronger visibility across AI-powered search experiences.

"AI is fundamentally changing how travelers discover destinations," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "For years, destinations optimized for search engines. Today, they need to optimize for answers. Answer Intelligence gives destinations visibility they've never had before into what travelers are actually asking AI, and helps them create content that earns attention, builds trust, and inspires people to visit."

Answer Intelligence aggregates traveler conversations into an actionable content strategy, helping destinations prioritize where new content will have the greatest impact. Before content is generated, destinations can define brand voice, tone, and messaging guidelines, ensuring drafts align with their editorial standards. Teams remain fully in control, reviewing and refining AI-generated content before publication.

Beyond content creation, Answer Intelligence also provides competitive intelligence by surfacing regional travel trends and emerging traveler interests, helping destinations better understand how they compare with neighboring markets and where they have opportunities to stand out.

As travelers increasingly rely on AI to decide where to go, where to stay, and what to do, Answer Intelligence gives destinations the insights and tools they need to shape their narrative, before AI does it for them.

For more information about Mindtrip's Answer Intelligence, please visit: https://mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

Media contact:

Rachel Rogers

[email protected]

310-770-4917

SOURCE Mindtrip