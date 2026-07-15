Mindtrip Launches Mindtrip Stays, Bringing Agentic AI To Hotel Search And Booking

New standalone hotel experience follows the launch of Mindtrip Flights, helping travelers navigate complex decisions, uncover the right property faster, track price drops, and book with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to travel differently, today announced the launch of Mindtrip Stays, a standalone experience that helps travelers find the best place to stay through a conversational interface tailored to their needs. The launch comes just weeks after Mindtrip introduced Mindtrip Flights and builds on the company's vision for end-to-end, agentic travel planning across the most important parts of a trip: how to get there and where to stay.

Deciding on the right accommodation has become one of the most frustrating parts of travel planning, as travelers compare destinations, dates, room configurations, amenities, reviews, loyalty benefits, budgets, and location preferences across multiple providers and repeated searches in order to identify the best overall option. Mindtrip Stays, which launches publicly today, helps travelers navigate complex decisions, uncover the right property faster, track price drops, and book with confidence.

Deciding on the right accommodation has become one of the most frustrating parts of travel planning, as travelers compare destinations, dates, room configurations, amenities, reviews, loyalty benefits, budgets, and location preferences across multiple providers and repeated searches in order to identify the best overall option.

Mindtrip Stays is built for that complexity. Instead of relying on filters, travelers can simply describe what they are looking for, from location and amenities to budget, and loyalty preferences. Combining conversational discovery, live travel inventory, and agentic reasoning, Mindtrip evaluates tradeoffs across available options and surfaces properties that genuinely fit traveler needs, along with clear explanations of why.

"Finding the right place to stay has become one of the most fragmented and frustrating parts of travel planning," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "Travelers don't think in filters; they think in goals, preferences, and tradeoffs. They're balancing location, amenities, reviews, room types, dates, and budget all at once, and most tools force them to evaluate those factors separately. Mindtrip Stays reasons across all of them simultaneously. It understands what you're actually looking for, works through the tradeoffs, and explains why a property fits your needs, or doesn't. This is the same shift we're driving with Flights: moving travelers from search to AI-assisted decision-making at the moments that matter most."

A traveler can describe a "boutique hotel in a mountain town with hiking trails nearby and a dog-friendly room," or ask for a "hotel in New York City with a rooftop bar under $350 per night for three nights in July," and Mindtrip Stays evaluates those requirements simultaneously. Drawing from live inventory across providers including Priceline, Nuitee, Expedia, Booking.com, Agoda, and more, the platform analyzes pricing for the constraints a consumer has, including room-level details, amenities, and guest reviews, to identify the strongest overall match.

The experience continuously monitors pricing and availability, surfacing savings opportunities as rates change. Travelers can book directly through Mindtrip or with the supplier of their choice, and then continue planning flights, activities, and itineraries within the platform.

Key capabilities include:

Conversational hotel discovery : Travelers can describe what they are looking for in their language of choice instead of using filters. Mindtrip Stays interprets intent, asks clarifying questions when needed, and surfaces the best options available.

: Travelers can describe what they are looking for in their language of choice instead of using filters. Mindtrip Stays interprets intent, asks clarifying questions when needed, and surfaces the best options available. Price-drop alerts : The system continuously monitors pricing and proactively surfaces savings opportunities as rates change.

: The system continuously monitors pricing and proactively surfaces savings opportunities as rates change. Best-fit, best-value optimization : The system evaluates price alongside location, amenities, room configuration, reviews, and traveler preferences to identify the strongest overall match.

: The system evaluates price alongside location, amenities, room configuration, reviews, and traveler preferences to identify the strongest overall match. Live, comprehensive pricing and availability : Real-time inventory and rates are aggregated across a broad range of providers, including Expedia, Booking.com, Priceline, Nuitee, Agoda and more.

: Real-time inventory and rates are aggregated across a broad range of providers, including Expedia, Booking.com, Priceline, Nuitee, Agoda and more. Room level research : Mindtrip Stays analyzes room-level details, hotel amenities, location and traveler preferences rather than relying solely on headline rates.

: Mindtrip Stays analyzes room-level details, hotel amenities, location and traveler preferences rather than relying solely on headline rates. Transparent recommendations : Travelers can see why a property was selected, what tradeoffs were considered, and which alternatives are worth considering.

: Travelers can see why a property was selected, what tradeoffs were considered, and which alternatives are worth considering. Flexible checkout options : Users can book directly through Mindtrip with preferred pricing or complete their reservation with the supplier of their choice.

: Users can book directly through Mindtrip with preferred pricing or complete their reservation with the supplier of their choice. Connected trip planning: A booked stay becomes the foundation for the rest of the journey, with seamless access to flights, activities, and itinerary planning within Mindtrip.

Looking ahead, Mindtrip's roadmap for Stays includes loyalty-aware recommendations that factor in traveler status, memberships, and credit card benefits when evaluating value. Future enhancements will expand inventory to include short-term rentals and campsites that allow travelers to earn loyalty points and access member rates without leaving Mindtrip.

For more information about Mindtrip Stays, please visit: https://vimeo.com/1204347334?share=copy&fl=cl&fe=ci

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

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SOURCE Mindtrip