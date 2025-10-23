Meet Buzz: Your Personal AI Intern That Saves You 8 Hours Every Week

Buzz saves users 8 hours every week by automating every aspect of their work.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive announces the launch of Buzz , the first AI agent that works as your tireless intern 24/7.

In beta, Buzz users cut inbox time by 37% and reclaimed an average of eight hours per week — the equivalent of a full workday.

Buzz drafts replies in your voice, translates decisions into assigned next steps, and for the first time, does work for you.

Microsoft estimated that users spent 8.8 hours a week on emails alone. By 2028, email volume is expected to increase by over 17% . And studies show email interruptions cost workers up to 30% in lost productivity.

What Makes Buzz Different

Unlike other AI email tools, Buzz isn't just a generic assistant. Buzz uses context to actually do your work, acting as your digital teammate, constantly taking care of busywork in the background.

"I have not written an email in 6 weeks. Buzz handles my inbox entirely - from drafting messages to doing my next steps" - John Furneaux, CEO

Key Differentiators:

Context Rich – Pulls insights from your tasks, meetings and notes for informed replies.

Actionable Email Handling – Goes beyond drafting to suggest and assign next steps.

Personalized Responses – Adapts to your tone and style, ensuring every message sounds like you .

. Goes beyond email – Turning messages into action and can be integrated with the full Hive workspace suite.

Early Results & Availability

54,300 emails drafted

105,200 next steps created

37% reduction in inbox time

8 hours saved per user each week

Buzz is now available for anyone to use, regardless of Hive customer status. To try it now, visit www.hive.com/buzz

About Hive

Hive is the AI productivity platform that helps individuals and teams move faster. Founded by John Furneaux, Eric Typaldos and Eric Maciel, Hive powers workflows, meetings, and communication for thousands of organizations worldwide

Media Contact:

Michaela Rollings

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

413-351-6678

SOURCE Hive