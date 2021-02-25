Meet Carver & Jemi, Inclusive Robots That Support Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive (DEI) Classrooms

"During the last 10 years, we demonstrated the impact of our technology and its ability to empower students with Autism to break down social-emotional barriers," commented Mary Shaw, RoboKind's new Sr. Director of Professional Development and Content. "For us, that now extends beyond developmental differences and prioritizes diversity and inclusivity in the classroom."

Each of its robots are inspired by the values and commitments of the individuals for whom they are named. "Importantly, we are guided by each of these values," added Mary. "Sure, we sell innovative robots and curriculum; but we are actually in the business of improving outcomes. We don't take our mission lightly and are clearer now than ever that DEI is an important piece of our company."

Carver, after George Washington Carver, the scientist who arguably saved American agriculture, represents the motives of one's actions, specifically improving your talents and abilities to become the impact you wish to make.

Jemi, for NASA Astronaut and Social Activist Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color to visit space, symbolizes the ambition and drive to break down barriers that prevent us from reaching our greatest potential.

Mark Nixon, RoboKind's CRO and newest team member, concluded, "Last year, it became clear that DEI will be at the forefront of any conversation about improving educational outcomes. Leaders in EdTech must commit resources to a mission of a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable classroom. And, that is exactly what we are doing."

About RoboKind

RoboKind ( www.robokind.com ) is an education technology company based in Dallas, Texas. The company develops evidence-based robots and curriculum for students with Autism. Recently endorsed by the Council of Administrators of Special Education, RoboKind is committed to working with PK-12 institutions in delivering and developing solutions that help educators break down barriers of growth and improve outcomes for students with developmental differences.

