Meet Clicklinks: The Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many participants in the innovative drug discovery arena, AI-STAL and SAI-DA are already familiar names within the Sanyou Bio ecosystem. AI-STAL is recognized as the "Grand Master Librarian" safeguarding a Super Trillion Antibody Library, while SAI-DA is regarded as the "White Knight" accelerating drug development with AI-driven efficiency.

Today, Clicklinks officially joins this global pharmaceutical innovation ecosystem as the third major platform under Sanyou Bio. Positioned as the "Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery," Clicklinks represents the youngest — and perhaps the most dynamic — member of the group.

Within the Sanyou Bio framework, AI-STAL serves as the "fountainhead of innovation," while SAI-DA drives "full-speed execution." In contrast, Clicklinks is designed to fulfill another critical mission: ensuring that innovators in novel drug discovery and development no longer need to innovate in isolation.

Its role is to "connect everything."

Click + Links: Click to Discover, Linked to Innovate

The name "Clicklinks" itself defines the platform's mission.

"Click" — the most beautiful sound in chemistry. Two molecular modules, originally unrelated, react with precision under catalytic action to form an unbreakable covalent bond. No hesitation. No side reactions. Clean, efficient, and perfectly targeted.

"Links" — the deepest ideal of the internet era. Hyperlinks, hypertext, universal connectivity. Every node is not an endpoint, but an entryway to greater possibilities. Link by link, network by network, forming a global web of intelligence.

Together, these two words embody my purpose: to build an interconnected ecosystem with precision and efficiency, and to create the most trusted collaborative network in innovative drug development — as strong and reliable as a chemical bond.

As an AI-STAL-driven collaborative ecosystem, Clicklinks integrates stakeholders across the entire innovative drug industry, including multinational pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotech innovators, universities and research institutes, CDMOs, CROs, and investment institutions.

Within this ecosystem, no participant operates as an isolated island. Instead, every partner can rapidly identify the appropriate collaborators, technologies, and resources required to advance innovation. With a single "click," a new chain of scientific collaboration can begin.

One Portal, Six Gateways, Nearly Seventy Dedicated Platforms

If AI-STAL's core strength lies in its Super Trillion Antibody Library, and SAI-DA's advantage lies in the Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator, then Clicklinks derives its strength from a collaborative ecosystem spanning the entire innovative drug development value chain.

Through a one-stop online portal, Clicklinks systematically integrates every major stage of drug R&D into six core modules — six gateways unified within one comprehensive Innovation Hub.

Gateway 1: Core Reagents

High-quality core reagents for innovative drug research, accessible with a single click. No more waiting three months for a critical reagent. Your time should be spent where it matters most.

Gateway 2: Drug Discovery

From target validation to lead optimization, the entire early discovery process is covered in one integrated solution. What was once a lonely "0-to-1" journey becomes a scientific expedition equipped with maps, supplies, and teammates.

Gateway 3: Pharmacology & Efficacy

A comprehensive preclinical in vitro and in vivo pharmacology evaluation system ensures every candidate molecule withstands rigorous scientific scrutiny. Not luck — data.

Gateway 4: Innovative Technologies

A gathering place for cutting-edge technology platforms: mRNA-encoded antibodies, AI-driven molecular generation, organoid evaluation systems, and more. The frontier explorer's arsenal is always open to you.

Gateway 5: Preclinical Research

Integrated PCC-to-IND preclinical evaluation capabilities make the transition into clinical development not a risky leap, but a seamless relay handoff.

Gateway 6: Frontiers of Disease

Focused on nine major therapeutic battlegrounds: oncology, metabolism, autoimmune diseases, neuroscience, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, aging, and companion animal health. Keeping R&D aligned with the world's most urgent clinical needs — without losing direction or following trends blindly.

Supporting these six gateways are nearly 70 standardized and modular technology platforms.

Whether the therapeutic modality involves monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, peptides, nucleic acids, ADCs, APCs, AOCs, PDCs, POCs, CAR-T, or TCR-T therapies, Clicklinks provides integrated capabilities spanning from molecular design to development and delivery.

Open Collaboration, Shared Success: Building the Ecosystem Together

For everyone in the innovative drug community, these questions may arise every day:

Is the target validation robust enough?

Where will the lead molecule come from?

What is the optimal path for candidate optimization?

Who can undertake the preclinical work?

During difficult funding cycles, where will the next financing round come from?

And in the quiet of the night, perhaps you've asked yourself one more question:

Can I really walk this road alone?

Clicklinks was created to answer that question.

We do not expect you to run the entire race by yourself. We prepare the runway, build the bridges, and place the strongest teammates at every relay station.

Have a target concept? AI-STAL's Super Trillion Antibody Library equips you with the tools you need.

Need molecular optimization? The Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator streamlines the entire process, saving every possible moment.

Need strategic partners? I leverage the power of the entire ecosystem to connect you precisely with the right collaborators.

Need capital support? Co-built R&D platforms, new company formation, co-investment, collaborative development — we offer flexible partnership models tailored to your goals.

Open collaboration and ecosystem co-creation are deeply embedded within the Clicklinks philosophy.

From now on, your drug development journey no longer needs to feel like a lonely marathon. Instead, it becomes a milestone-driven relay race — where every stage is supported by the strongest teammates, every handoff is protected by professional expertise, and every transition brings innovation one step closer to patients.

The dream of innovative medicines belongs to all of us. And when more and more first-in-class therapies carrying the Clicklinks imprint ultimately reach patients around the world, that will be the proudest moment for this Innovation Hub.

The mission of Clicklinks is to fundamentally solve the challenge of source innovation in drug discovery — transforming the long marathon of drug development into a milestone relay race, and uniting all stakeholders to fulfill one shared vision:

"To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide."

One day, Clicklinks will no longer be just a platform under Sanyou Bio, but a global stage where innovators across the world come together to realize their pharmaceutical dreams.

The road ahead remains long.

And Clicklinks will continue connecting innovators every step of the way.

Clicklinks — Click to Discover, Linked to Innovate.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission of "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide". The company is committed to fundamentally addressing the key challenges at the source of innovative drug development.

Powered by its AI-STAL and supported by Sanyou Al-Drug Accelerator（SAI-DA）, Sanyou provides one-stop comprehensive solutions to tackle all challenges in molecular generation and innovative drug R&D.

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub and to working collaboratively with partners worldwide to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 170 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio