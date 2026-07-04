Strategic Collaboration | Sanyou Bio and Baiyunshan Xihe Join Forces to Advance Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiodiagnostics

SHANGHAI and GUANGZHOU, China, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Sanyou Bio") and Guangzhou Baiyunshan Xihe Health Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Baiyunshan Xihe") jointly announced the official signing of a strategic cooperation agreement. This partnership will focus on the co-development of novel radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostic products, aiming to integrate their respective core strengths in AI-driven innovative drug molecule discovery and the full industrial value chain of nuclear medicine. Together, the two parties seek to build an end-to-end innovation chain spanning from target molecule discovery to clinical translation of radiopharmaceuticals, delivering more transformative solutions for precision oncology diagnosis and therapy.

The development of radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostic products places extremely high demands on the precision, stability, and druggability of targeting molecules. This strategic collaboration is based on both parties' deep insight into the nuclear medicine industry trends and strong mutual recognition of each other's technological capabilities.

Sanyou Bio will leverage its globally leading AI-Super trillion antibody/molecule libraries (AI-STAL) and its Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator (SAI-DA) to provide source innovation power for the discovery and optimization of high-performance antibodies and targeting molecules against specific targets. Baiyunshan Xihe will rely on its end-to-end capabilities in novel medical radionuclide production, GMP manufacturing, and clinical translation to advance partnered molecules into radiolabeling, in vitro and in vivo evaluation, and preclinical studies, thereby accelerating the industrialization of innovative radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostic products.

This strategic partnership aims to generate core value through deep integration across multiple dimensions:

1. Building an End-to-End Innovation Closed Loop:

Establish an integrated collaborative R&D model of "AI-driven molecular discovery – radionuclide labeling – clinical translation," seamlessly connecting upstream molecular discovery capabilities with the radiopharmaceutical industrialization platform, significantly shortening the development timeline from target concept to radiopharmaceutical candidate compounds.

2. Developing a Differentiated Product Portfolio:

By combining Sanyou Bio's extensive experience in innovative drug development and its strengths in AI-driven molecular discovery with Baiyunshan Xihe's standardized production technologies for key medical radionuclides such as Gallium-68, Zirconium-89, Copper-64, and Rhenium-186, the two parties will jointly develop internationally competitive theranostic radiopharmaceuticals and novel radiodiagnostic products.

3. Building a New Industrial Ecosystem for Collaboration:

Both parties will integrate their deep resources in innovative drug R&D services and the nuclear medicine industry chain, jointly explore open and mutually beneficial collaboration models, enhance China's upstream innovation capabilities in radiopharmaceuticals, and promote high-quality industry development.

Liu Hong, Chairman and General Manager of Baiyunshan Xihe, stated:

"We are very pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with Sanyou Bio. As a leading enterprise in Guangzhou's nuclear medicine industry chain, Baiyunshan Xihe has established a fully integrated value chain from radionuclide production to clinical services, and has developed a dual-track product portfolio featuring both self-developed nanobody-based RDCs and mature microsphere products. Sanyou Bio's AI-STAL platform for upstream drug discovery is globally leading, with a library capacity exceeding 11 trillion and outstanding screening capabilities. This collaboration will strongly complement our capabilities in targeting molecule discovery and accelerate the layout and advancement of our theranostic radiopharmaceutical pipeline. We look forward to this deep integration of 'discovery + translation' to jointly develop truly clinically valuable innovative radiopharmaceutical products."

Dr. Lang Guojun, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Bio, stated:

"This collaboration with Baiyunshan Xihe represents an important extension of Sanyou Bio's mission—'To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide'—into the cutting-edge field of nuclear medicine. Backed by the strong industrial resources of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings, Baiyunshan Xihe has built solid capabilities in radionuclide production and full value-chain integration. This strategic synergy is a key step in deeply connecting our AI-driven molecular discovery capabilities with a leading radiopharmaceutical industrialization platform. We believe that, through the dual engines of 'intelligent molecular design' and 'precise radionuclide labeling,' we can provide truly fundamental solutions to upstream innovation challenges in nuclear medicine, jointly empowering the technological upgrade of the global nuclear medicine industry."

This strategic collaboration marks a solid step forward for Sanyou Bio in deepening industrial synergy and expanding into cutting-edge application areas. Starting from this partnership, both parties will continue to explore broader collaboration opportunities and strive to become a benchmark force driving upstream innovation in radiopharmaceutical development in China.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission of "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide". The company is committed to fundamentally addressing the key challenges at the source of innovative drug development.

Powered by its AI-STAL and supported by Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator (SAI-DA), Sanyou provides one-stop comprehensive solutions to tackle all challenges in molecular generation and innovative drug R&D.

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub and to working collaboratively with partners worldwide to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 170 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio