SAI-DA 1.0 | GEOTA Platform: Revolutionizing Drug R&D with Digital Computing Power

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing innovative drugs is no easy feat. For years, the industry has battled three major pain points: long cycles, staggering costs, and high failure rates. Lengthy pipelines and endless wet-lab trials drain resources and severely bottleneck progress. Today, the integration of AI and digital technologies is fundamentally rewriting the rules of R&D—serving as the ultimate breakthrough to shatter industry bottlenecks and drive unprecedented efficiency.

Sanyou Bio has long relied on its two core engines, AI-STAL (Intelligent Trillion-level Molecular Library) and SAI-DA (Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator), leveraging a hardcore technological foundation to empower efficient industry R&D and earning widespread recognition from the market and clients.

Today, Sanyou Bio's intelligent R&D blueprint undergoes a major upgrade—the GEOTA intelligent program tool matrix, a core module of SAI-DA, is officially released, and the trial channel for the first batch of core functions is now open! This iteration decouples and encapsulates complex underlying AI algorithms into an ultra-simple and intuitive front-end web user interface. Researchers can easily invoke hardcore computing power without having to cross coding or bioinformatics barriers. This lightweight digital solution truly brings complex computing to their fingertips, pressing the accelerator button for innovative drug R&D.

01 Full-Spectrum Coverage Across Five Core Modules: Precisely tackling and resolving R&D pain points at every single stage

Following the authentic progression logic of drug R&D, Sanyou Bio has comprehensively polished the five core functional modules of GEOTA, covering the core requirements of the entire R&D chain, with every link precisely targeting industry pain points:

G (Generation) • AI-Generation™ | Accelerated Drug Molecule Generation

This module addresses the problems of blind trial-and-error, low throughput, and unstable molecular quality in traditional molecular R&D. Relying on the ultra-strong computing power of SAI-DA, the Generating module supports full-process functions such as de novo molecular design, intelligent library generation, virtual screening, and precise molecular docking. It can rapidly complete the intelligent creation of various drug molecules such as antibodies and bispecific antibodies, significantly improving the efficiency of early molecule discovery and the output rate of high-quality molecules, thus effectively solidifying the pipeline foundation in the early stages of R&D.

E (Evaluation) • AI-Evaluation™ | Accelerated Drug Evaluation

As a pre-positioned digital quality inspection tool for R&D, the Evaluating module can intelligently predict key indicators such as molecular surface charge, hydrophobicity/hydrophilicity characteristics, and antigenic epitopes, allowing for the precise screening and elimination of defective molecules during the in silico phase. Through pre-positioned risk screening, it significantly reduces the execution of ineffective wet lab experiments, effectively enhances the success rates of in vitro efficacy and animal model experiments, and avoids the futile waste of R&D time and costs.

O (Optimize) • AI-Optimize™ | Accelerated Drug Molecule Optimization

Overturning the experiential limitations of traditional manual modification, this module builds a standardized, automated pipeline for intelligent molecular engineering. It supports one-click activation of core operations such as directed molecular evolution, affinity optimization, antibody humanization, and stability modification. While firmly preserving the core activity of the molecule, it comprehensively improves the comprehensive indicators of drug druggability, significantly optimizing the overall quality and clinical development potential of the molecules.

T (Target) • AI-Target™ | Accelerated Drug Target Prioritization

Addressing the industry pain points of difficult target screening, evaluation, and decision-making during new drug project initiation, the SAI-DA Targeting module integrates four core databases: disease, biomarkers, drug therapeutic domains, and multi-omics. It can conduct a panoramic evaluation of a target's commercial and R&D value, precisely locking in premium "golden targets". This avoids project initialization pitfalls and R&D risks from the source, builds a solid top-level design foundation for subsequent molecular preparation and experimental development, and efficiently resolves decision-making anxiety during the initiation phase.

A (Advance) • AI-Advance™ | Accelerated Drug Clinical Advancement

Targeting the "Valley of Death" in drug development, the AI-Advance™ module is designed to overcome the limitations of the traditional sequential development model by enabling the parallel acceleration of clinical translation and CMC process development for commercialization.

On the CMC side, AI-Advance™ intelligently predicts critical parameters for formulation development, process scale-up, and other key manufacturing activities, while performing virtual simulations of the entire production workflow. This enables potential issues to be identified and addressed early, minimizing resource consumption associated with cell line development, downstream purification, and formulation development.

On the clinical side, AI-Advance™ proactively evaluates in vivo safety and efficacy translation risks, significantly accelerating the transition from preclinical development to IND submission.

By seamlessly connecting the entire drug development lifecycle—from laboratory discovery to commercial manufacturing and clinical development—the AI-Advance™ module substantially shortens the timeline for advancing drug candidates into the clinic, while greatly improving the predictability and success of downstream drug development.

02 Breaking Down Fragmented Barriers: Building a seamless, full-pipeline digital twin closed-loop system

Currently, most AI drug discovery tools on the market are merely single-function, fragmented plug-ins that fail to adapt to the complete, coherent operational pipeline of drug R&D, making it difficult to fundamentally resolve R&D pain points.

Targeting the industry's core challenges of "high investment, high trial-and-error, and low efficiency," Sanyou Bio's newly upgraded GEOTA technology matrix under SAI-DA completely abandons the simple tool-stacking model. Taking the real full-chain of drug R&D as its core framework, it deconstructs complex dry-lab R&D processes into five interconnected, closed-loop modules. These modules precisely cover key nodes across the entire process from target identification, molecular creation, drug screening, and molecular optimization to development acceleration and NDA submission, creating a one-stop digital twin closed loop for drug R&D.

03 Core Technological Edge: Acting as a dedicated AI "co-pilot" to empower pharma pipeline R&D

Unlike the industry's scattered, single-point AI R&D tools, the core competitiveness of SAI-DA's newly upgraded oneClick+ GEOTA technology matrix lies in building a complete, self-consistent, and implementable full-process digital R&D closed loop.

The underlying algorithms of this system are not built on thin air; rather, they have been repeatedly cleansed and iteratively optimized using real wet lab data from thousands of molecule discovery projects and multiple preclinical PCC compound projects at Sanyou Bio. They are fully tailored to real drug R&D scenarios and have been rigorously validated by a massive volume of practical experience, possessing both stability and utility.

04 Major Dual-Track Content Premiere: Dive into an immersive experience that unlocks the true power of AI R&D

Currently, GEOTA's five dry-lab intelligent toolboxes are fully in place and open for trial. Moving forward, we will launch the "Dual-Track Parallel" Technology Deconstruction Series, taking industry colleagues on an immersive experience to witness the hardcore power of AI-empowered drug R&D:

Experience Chapter • 360° Web Demo

Explore our streamlined UI in action. Feel the intuitive power of executing complex macromolecule calculations with millisecond responsiveness and silky-smooth operation. Smart R&D tools, designed so even complete beginners can get started instantly.

Algorithm Chapter • Core Tech Demystified

Unpack the logic behind our foundational algorithms. Using real data comparisons between computational (dry) and experimental (wet) labs, we progressively map out how AI transforms the core trajectory of drug R&D. Grasp the true technological powerhouse behind smart R&D. In the age of digital empowerment, drug discovery is racing down a brand-new track.

The first batch of core modules of SAI-DA's brand-new GEOTA is now officially open to the public, with more high-energy R&D tools continuously iterating and updating.

We sincerely invite colleagues in the field of innovative drugs to join the experience, empower your R&D pipelines with AI computing power, and work together to unlock the completely new possibilities of efficient, low-cost, and intelligent drug R&D!

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission of "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide". The company is committed to fundamentally addressing the key challenges at the source of innovative drug development.

Powered by its AI-STAL and supported by Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator (SAI-DA), Sanyou provides one-stop comprehensive solutions to tackle all challenges in molecular generation and innovative drug R&D.

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub and to working collaboratively with partners worldwide to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 170 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio