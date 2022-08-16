Meet Crystal Canet: F&T's Federal Market Leader

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates, Inc., Woburn, MA (F&T – https://www.f-t.com/) recently welcomed Crystal Canet, PMP as Federal Market Leader. Crystal is a director of operations and business developer with 20+ years of knowledge from directing initiatives for the federal government and commercial clients. She has led both national and international teams specializing in manufacturing, infrastructure, telecommunications, and logistics. In her new role, Crystal leads the F&T's project teams to successfully deliver complex solutions for all federal clients. Her goal is to provide an exceptional client experience and project performance while ensuring support for government agencies' long-term strategic objectives.

Crystal Canet, Federal Market Leader.

Crystal has expertise in the timely delivery of large-scale mission-critical projects. She is an expert in resolving inefficiencies and maximizing resources to streamline operations while identifying innovative ways to overcome challenges to help teams be successful.

Crystal serves on the ISOA (International Stability Operations Association) small business committee, which is a diverse cadre of industry members focused on partnerships, engagement, and advocacy with key organizations and government policymakers for long-term stability and growth in the world's most unstable places. She has supported many distinguished clients such as the Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, USAID, and NATO.

About Fitzemeyer & Tocci: Providing Thoughtful Practical Engineering Leadership

Fitzemeyer & Tocci (F&T) is a full-service mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection (MEP/FP) engineering firm solving complex mechanical and electrical engineering challenges in the A/E industry since 1961. As an SBA Certified Small Business and GSA contract holder for Energy Consulting Services and Facilities Maintenance and Management, F&T implements strategies that improve coordination and quality to make each client's project a success. F&T has provided these solutions in the planning, design, and construction of federal, state, and local government sectors for more than 60 years.

