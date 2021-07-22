Meet DELIC, the Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Edutainment Event and Expo for Newcomers and Veteran Psychonauts, Announces Initial Business Speaker Lineup

Leading Business and Entrepreneurial Voices Include

Itefayo Harvey, Dina Burkitbayeva, Matt Zemon, Martin Tobias, George Goldsmith, Mark Goldfogel, Nanea Reeves, Katya Malievskaia, Dr. Jeff Chen, Ronan Levy, Jennifer Pereira, Barbara Branaman and Many Others to Take Part in First of its Kind Las Vegas Event November 6-7, 2021

Two-Day Experiential Experience to Help Scale the Business of

Psychedelic Wellness for the Growing Needs of the Mainstream

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform today announced its initial list of business speakers and panelists to take part in Meet DELIC , the world's premiere psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. The experiential event will feature dancers, music, 3D mapping, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and the world's largest psychedelic business expo. Meet DELIC will release its full lineup of additional business and wellness panelists and entertainment acts in the coming weeks.

The initial list of entrepreneurs and business thought leaders to participate in the two-day event November 6th-7th, 2021, held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential venue recently voted the "Best Attraction in Las Vegas" by Las Vegas Weekly, includes:

Martin Tobias : Founder of Incisive Ventures, Investor, & Entrepreneur

Matt Stang : Pioneer for the Cannabis Industry in America & CEO of Delic Corp

Pioneer for the Cannabis Industry in America & CEO of Delic Corp Dr. Jeff Chen MD/MBA: Entrepreneur, Scientist & Storyteller.

Entrepreneur, Scientist & Storyteller. Mark Goldfogel : Serial Entrepreneur & Co-Founder of KERN, the first Cannabis Compliance Company on NASDAQ

Serial Entrepreneur & Co-Founder of KERN, the first Cannabis Compliance Company on NASDAQ Sara Kennedy : Marketing Entrepreneur focusing in Plant-Based Particles

Marketing Entrepreneur focusing in Plant-Based Particles Joshua White : Co-Founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project

: Co-Founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project Mitchell Gomez : Executive Director at DanceSafe

: Executive Director at DanceSafe Sam Chapman : Executive Director at Healing Advocacy Fund

Executive Director at Healing Advocacy Fund Ifetayo Harvey : Founder and Board President of the People of Color Psychedelic Collective , Activist, Writer & Social Media Manager at Caring Across Generations .

Founder and Board President of the , Activist, Writer & Social Media Manager at . Dr. Markus Roggen : President and Chief Scientific Officer of Delic Labs

President and Chief Scientific Officer of Donald Gauvreau : Founder, CEO, & Chairman at Conscious Mind Labs

Founder, CEO, & Chairman at Conscious Mind Labs Ronan Levy : Entrepreneur & Founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health

Entrepreneur & Founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health Barbara Branaman : Co-Founder and CEO of BioReset Group, Co-Host of the Clarity Cafe Podcast , Doctor of MedicalQigong & Yoga and Meditation Teacher.

Co-Founder and CEO of BioReset Group, Co-Host of , Doctor of MedicalQigong & Yoga and Meditation Teacher. George Goldsmith : Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of COMPASS Pathways

Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of COMPASS Pathways Katya Malievskaia: Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of COMPASS Pathways

Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of COMPASS Pathways Paul Rosen : Founder, CEO, & Chairman of Tidal Royalty Corporation

Founder, CEO, & Chairman of Tidal Royalty Corporation Gary Smith : Co-Founder and President of Arizona Cannabis Bar Association, Author, & Psychedelic Lawyer

Co-Founder and President of Arizona Cannabis Bar Association, Author, & Psychedelic Lawyer Kraig Fox : Advisor and Entertainment Industry Superpower

Advisor and Entertainment Industry Superpower Nanea Reeves : CEO & Co-Founder at TRIPP, Inc.

CEO & Co-Founder at TRIPP, Inc. Sashko Despotovski: Investor and Board Member at Delic Corp

Investor and Board Member at Delic Corp Dina Burkitbayeva: Founder of PsyMed Ventures, Psychedelics Biotech Investor & Entrepreneur

Founder of Incisive Ventures, Investor, & Entrepreneur Matt Zemon : Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at Psychable

Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at Psychable Jennifer Pereira : CEO of Bloom Fund and Angel Investor

CEO of Bloom Fund and Angel Investor Kathryn Fantauzzi : CEO & Co-Founder of Apollo Neuroscience

"Meet DELIC will facilitate the necessary conversations, and bring business, wellness and cultural leaders together, to help usher in the psychedelic wellness movement," said DELIC Corp co-founder Jackee Stang. "What makes this event different from anything like it is the blend of business and professional development with entertainment that we've put together over two unforgettable days in Las Vegas. We are bringing together the leading minds and communities to help scale psychedelic wellness to meet the needs of the masses through business and influence. It is a unique experience at a one- of-a-kind venue that will expand your mind, develop your network, grow your businesses and leave you with memories to last a lifetime."

Business panels will include a broad array of topics such as: "Lessons from Cannabis,"

"Paving the Way: Ketamine Clinics Today, Psilocybin and MDMA Therapy Tomorrow,"

"How Big Money is (Already) Playing Psychedelics," "Psychedelic Investments," "Digital Dosing: Technology & Innovation Powering Psychedelics," and "Psychedelic Activism: How to Get Involved."

Musical and entertainment acts are scheduled both evenings following the panels and expo.

Meet DELIC is a division of DELIC Corp Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform. Meet DELIC will be held November 6-7 at the immersive and experiential AREA15 in Las Vegas. Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. Follow us @meetdelic on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Meet DELIC

Meet DELIC is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet DELIC is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About DELIC Corp.

DELIC is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet DELIC the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers (under binding acquisition agreement) one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. DELIC is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

