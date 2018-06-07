Meet DelivR - It Is Not Just Another App Supporting Last Mile Delivery

Originally developed for consumers, DelivR can also be utilized by corporate clients via the web. The app is available for Android and iOS devices. Already in high demand, DelivR is rapidly becoming the "go to" app company for Calabasas business owners.

DelivR is looking towards national expansion with an immediate focus on expansion into Orange County, Houston and Phoenix starting in the fourth quarter. DelivR is currently exploring franchise options with independent owner-operators in other markets.

"We are beyond excited with the overwhelming response! When it comes to last mile delivery apps there is no shortage of availability. But there is a clear shortage of quality apps for consumers. We conducted extensive research and learned that people are becoming frustrated when there is no human that can be reached to resolve a problem. Our app is intuitive but also provides users with an option to reach a live support specialist. We know that DelivR is going to be a true game changer for the industry," said Robert Sarzo, RideBidz Chief Executive Officer.

Last mile delivery in the categories of food and parcel are a multi-billion-dollar industry. According to statista.com over 8.95 billion parcels are distributed worldwide each year. As of April 2017, a survey of consumers in the United States stated that United Parcel Service (UPS) is the parcel service that delivers the items they purchase. UPS has generated more than $67.7 billion dollars in revenues. The top three on-demand food apps have generated over $800 million in revenue. Last mile delivery is becoming more important than ever due to the surge in digital buyers.

Established in 2015, California based RideBidz Inc, is a technology company that specializes in the development of technologies to fulfill the needs of the freight industry. Our proprietary apps and software solutions cater to corporate and retail consumers. RideBidz has launched two apps which include RideBidz Freight and DelivR. The highly anticipated MyRide is scheduled to launch in third quarter 2018. RideBidz Inc. just completed our 1st round Series A raise. RideBidz Inc. will be opening a 2nd round second Series B offering in July 2018. For more information please visit: http://www.RideBidzinc.com

SOURCE RideBidz Inc.

