Meet Dell's newest workstation - featuring 96 cores

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here at Dell Technologies, we are big believers that the workstation industry has always been fast-paced and exciting. We've had a front row seat for more than 25 years helping creators, engineers, architects, researchers and more bring their ideas to life and make an impact on the world. Workstations have played a critical role here, viewed as a necessary tool to make the impossible possible. Now the world is buzzing with AI and generative AI (GenAI), and workstations are in the spotlight in a different way.

New Dell research shows that 65 to 75 percent of organizations are already reporting quantified outcomes with GenAI initiatives.1 As a result, approximately three-fourths of organizations are identifying incremental funding to support GenAI initiatives.2 This is consistent with the interest that we're seeing with workstations. Our Dell Precision workstations are no longer just tools, they're the engines of innovation. They let companies develop and fine-tune complex GenAI models locally before deploying them at scale.

As the global leader in workstations,3 our Precision portfolio caters to the diverse needs of professionals. Whether running GPU- or CPU-intensive workloads, Precision means performance, reliability, scalability and innovation.

That's why we're especially excited to introduce the new Precision 7875 Tower featuring AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processors. It's Dell's most scalable and powerful AMD processor-based workstation ever.4

Built for it all

Designed for engineers, architects, creatives and product designers, the Precision 7875 Tower is a multithreaded computing workstation for demanding professional applications. Users can power it all. It supports AI initiatives with massive datasets, to graphical design and virtual reality. With up to 96 cores, the Precision 7875 Tower has the most cores of any single socket Dell Precision workstation.5

The Precision 7875 Tower is a performance powerhouse. With its high CPU core count, users can scale the device to handle large changes in workloads or demands. The workstation can support a variety of AI functions, such as model training, GenAI, machine learning and more. It is also a flexible option for a variety of high-end creative applications, including rendering, film production, design analysis, simulation, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) visualization.

Customers across industries are using Precision workstations to power creative projects. Whether you're an architect designing an apartment complex or an animator creating for the next feature film, Dell Precision workstations provide powerful and reliable options for all types of intensive workloads.

"As an AI center on the forefront of medical innovation, we understand the critical role that technology plays. It's the unseen partner in healthcare that analyzes the vast volumes of data within our technology space that will lead us to research enhancements that can ultimately enhance patient outcomes," said Dr. Hooman Rashidi, Director of PLMI's Center for AI & Data Science at Cleveland Clinic. "Dell Precision workstations provide us with the performance and reliability we need for our AI model building and tuning needs. This is a major part of the technology backbone that's required as we help advance AI within our medical research."

Packed with innovation

We are always looking to evolve our workstation design to deliver more performance. The Precision 7875 Tower introduces a taller and deeper chassis than the previous generation. The purposeful build allows for more air space to cool the processor and now a sixth PCIe slot for increased expandability options. For the first time in Precision towers, the system features an integrated Wi-Fi slot, instead of taking the space of a PCIe slot. Users have more flexibility to take advantage of the machine for their specific workload needs and environments.

With a choice of professional graphics options (up to two 48GB AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 or up to two 48GB NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs), up to 56TB of storage and 2TB of DDR5 memory, and support for NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the Precision 7875 Tower features top capabilities for intensive workloads.

We've also incorporated advanced reliability and security to protect confidential data. The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, self-encrypting drives and lockable chassis design with intrusion detection provide the tools to keep customer projects secure.

In summary

There's no better time to innovate and expand our Precision portfolio. As we learn more about the opportunities of AI and GenAI, our workstations will remain at the forefront to meet customer needs. The Dell Precision 7875 Tower will be available globally on December 5 with prices announced closer to shipping.

