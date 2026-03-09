Meet Dr. Babajide Ogunseinde: Innovator Behind the PML SI Fusion Technique and the PML Mastery App

LONGVIEW, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Babajide Ogunseinde pursued higher education at Virginia Commonwealth University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree finishing summa cum Laude. He then attended Howard University College of Medicine where he received a medical degree in 2004 and was valedictorian of his graduating class; completed Residency at Harvard combined Orthopedic Surgery at Harvard medical school and then pursued a subspecialty in spinal surgery also at Harvard medical school. He has been in practice in Longview Texas since 2010. He is currently pursuing an MBA to further develop his business skills.

PML Mastery App

With more than 15 years in the field, Dr. Ogunseinde was involved in establishing the first multidisciplinary spine rounds in East Texas since 2022 and he pioneered this and involves weekly surgical rounds with the administrative team which includes the CEO, COO, CNO of the hospital as well as the physical therapy team case management team and the talented nursing staff. He is also instrumental in the opening of the first eight bed complex spine surgery unit as well as a new 11 bed inpatient rehabilitation center at Longview Regional Medical Center. He provides services in complex spine deformity surgery, and orthopedic trauma. He is a member of North American spine Society (NASS) and he is a fellow of the American academy of orthopedic surgery (FAAOS) and stays abreast of advancements in the field reading a plethora of medical journals including his favorites, The Spine Journal and Journal of Spine Surgery. He is board certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Physician specialties for which he is also an oral examiner for the orthopedic board certification program.

He is the inventor and founder of an innovation technique in spine surgery called the posterior medial to lateral trajectory approach for sacroiliac fusion (PML) trademarked as OT™ (PML) Technique. His technique has been published in the Journal of clinical spine surgery in August 2025, which also includes a voice narration of step-by-step of the technique as well as in the Journal of surgical case report and research on PMLSI fusion in patient with BMI > 30.

Dr Ogunseinde is dedicated to teaching and launched the PML Mastery, an online platform surgical course for surgeons worldwide to teach and learn this new innovative technique to interventional spine surgeons, interventional pain physicians, interventional radiologists worldwide. PML Mastery app is also available free in all Apple App stores as well as Android stores

He also gives a live in-person surgical hands-on cadaver training lab on the PML technique that in Dallas Texas biweekly. The goal of this exercise is to provide an alternative approach for surgeons that prefer in-person learning. He is married with two children.

