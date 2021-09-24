Meet Dr. John Pittman, The Newest Aesthetic Expert at Goals Plastic Surgery

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After taking over the NYC area, the Goals team had nowhere to go but up. And on their way to the top, they've been adding clinics all over the country, including Miami, Atlanta, the DMV, and more – ensuring that #GoalsDolls around the country have an opportunity to get #Snatched by their favorite online surgeons, without having to make the trek to NYC. To meet the demand for procedures, Goals has been slowly adding to their team of ELITE, cosmetic surgeons and they would like to introduce their newest physician, Dr. John Pittman.

As a graduate of Northwestern, with an MD from the prestigious University of Virginia – Dr. Pittman is known as one of the premiere aesthetic surgeons in the country, having performed thousands of successful face and body procedures. At Goals, they only employ the most elite surgeons on their staff, and Dr. Pittman fits that to a T. He's been voted to the Top Surgeons in America list a number of times, while also appearing on a cosmetic surgery-themed, MTV show, 'I Want a Famous Face.' Over the years, he has been called upon as an expert for several congressional panels on plastic surgery. In addition, he even served as a plastic surgeon to the US Senate.

Aside from his private practice, and countless awards in medicine, and his training in all facets of cosmetic surgery, Pittman is a Colonel in the Army Reserves – taking part in missions to Haiti providing medical support following the 2011 Earthquake. In 2015, he served as Special Operations asset in Afghanistan, running a surgical unit, and was awarded a Purple Heart, amongst other awards.

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has grown into the nation's leading brand in aesthetics. Offering surgical and nonsurgical procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, saw Goals grow from a small practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in NYC. Goals strives to provide the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of ambassadors, influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals hopes to continue providing patients with the safe and effective enhancement that's synonymous with the Goals brand.

