Meet Dr. Jonathan Johnson, Goals Plastic Surgery's Newest Medical Director in the DMV Area

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade-plus Goals Plastic Surgery has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity, allowing them to expand their practice across the country. With locations in NYC, and now Atlanta and Miami – they've added a foothold in the South, a hotspot for aesthetics. Today, Goals is excited to announce its newest location in the DMV-area (DC, Maryland, Virginia) – located in the heart of Maryland. And with its newest location, the Goals team would like to introduce patrons to their Medical Director, Dr. Jonathan Johnson.

Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD, MBA, CWSP. | Medical Director at of Goals Plastic Surgery Maryland | Washington DC | Maryland | Virginia | DMV

Affectionately known as "Dr. Wounds" to many of his patients, Dr. Johnson is not only a Board-Certified MD, but also holds an MBA and is a CWSP – Certified Wound Care Associate. In addition to being an award-winning aesthetic specialist, he is one of the country's leaders in scarring and wound care treatment, helping patients to achieve their dream face and body, while limiting issues like scars, blemishes and more.

Dr. Johnson is an innovator in the field of aesthetics, having founded some of the most successful cosmetic surgery and laser practices in the DMV area. He strives to keep himself at the forefront of aesthetic medicine technology, using the most revolutionary devices and procedures available today. With a forward thinking mind, and years of experience in aesthetic medicine, he was the clear choice to be the newest Medical Director for Goals Plastic Surgery. With fresh ideas, and an eye towards the future, Dr. Johnson is the perfect person to help guide Goals into the future of the aesthetic industry. And with someone as accomplished as him at the helm, the future is looking brighter than ever for Goals. For more information on Goals, contact them by phone at (718) 676-2565 or visit them online at GoalsPlasticSurgery.com now.

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has grown into the nation's leading brand in aesthetics. Offering surgical and nonsurgical procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, saw Goals grow from a small practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in NYC. Goals strives to provide the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of ambassadors, influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals hopes to continue providing patients with the safe and effective enhancement that's synonymous with the Goals brand.

