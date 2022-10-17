Meet Dragonfly Financial Technologies at Key Fall FinTech Events

Dragonfly executives to speak at Aite-Novarica's Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum and at Concepts 2022; will also attend AFP 2022 and Money 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its participation in four fall FinTech events – Aite-Novarica's Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum, The Clearing House Payments Authority's Concepts 2022, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) 2022 conference and Money20/20 USA. Dragonfly executives will participate in speaking sessions at the Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum, as well as at Concepts 2022 – discussing key trends in digital business banking.

Launched last month as an independent, already established entity and market leader, Dragonfly Financial Technologies provides best-in-class digital banking and treasury management offerings to banks for use by all businesses from small businesses to large corporations, delivering global multilingual and multi-currency cash management solutions to financial institutions. The company has more than 40 banking and financial services customers worldwide, including five of the top 10 U.S. banks.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies executives will participate in the following events:

Aite-Novarica's Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum, Oct. 19, 2022 , New York

Dragonfly Financial Technologies Chief Product Officer Jim Gillespie will participate in the panel presentation, "APIs, Open Banking and Virtual Accounts," on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. ET, with representatives from Fifth Third Bank and Bank of America. Gillespie will discuss how banks should leverage open banking practices and API-based user interfaces to enable their corporate clients to view and administer the virtual accounts maintained with other banks through their own bank's corporate banking channels.

Dragonfly is a premier sponsor of the event, and executives will be on hand to introduce the company. To schedule a meeting with Jim Gillespie or other Dragonfly Financial Technology executives, please click here.

Concepts 2022, Oct. 19 – 21, 2022, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Dragonfly Financial Technologies Director of Product Management Greg Weddell will present at the session, "B2B Digital Channel Modernization," on Friday, Oct. 21, from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. ET. Greg will highlight the tools available for digital modernization of commercial banking platforms, what banks should consider when approaching digital modernization platforms and what corporates should be aware of when selecting a bank's treasury management digital platform. Concepts discussed will include the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) by banks, FinTechs and corporates; FinTech integration possibilities, including solution marketplaces and digital banking add-on services; and support for emerging payment types.

To set up a meeting at the show with Greg Weddell, please click here.

AFP 2022, Oct. 23 – 26, 2022, Philadelphia

Dragonfly Financial Technologies will exhibit at Booth #1838 and present its industry-leading payments and cash management solutions. The company will also demo its new FinTech Integration Center, a full-service, scalable API ecosystem offering seamless, automatic integrations to popular FinTech applications. To schedule a demo, please click here.

Money20/20 USA , Oct. 23 – 26, 2022, Las Vegas

Dragonfly sales executive Todd Waters and chief architect Tony Salvo will attend Money20/20 and can discuss Dragonfly's latest product offerings and roadmap. To schedule a meeting at the show, please click here.

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies provides digital banking and treasury management offerings to banks for use by all businesses from small businesses to large corporations, delivering financial institutions global multilingual and multi-currency cash management solutions. Dragonfly works alongside its global banking clientele to deliver secure, frictionless payments, enabling banks to streamline processes, automate tasks and improve overall efficiencies of digital banking programs. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

SOURCE Dragonfly Financial Technologies