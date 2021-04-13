Meet Eddie: The High-Purity CBD Brand that Wants to Help You with Your 4/20 Celebrations Tweet this

The company may be young but it's run by cannabis industry veterans, most who have been in the industry for over a decade and who know about the importance of ensuring the best quality and highest potencies for CBD consumers.

"The big thing behind Eddie is this: These are affordable products that are made in a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-certified facility, that consumers can trust and feel confident about using," said Andy Rodosevich, co-founder of Hemp Depot, Eddie's parent company. "So, everything we make is tested. There's also a batch number on every product that consumers can check on the company's web site."

To celebrate Eddie's arrival on the scene, and to show our optimism for a better, post-pandemic social landscape, Eddie is offering a one-day promotion on Tuesday, April 20: with 20% off all Eddie products for the day. Interested consumers should include the code Eddie420 at checkout with their orders, at https://www.eddiehemp.net on April 20 in order to receive their discount.

"We may be a new company but we're not Johnny-come-latelies," said Rodosevich. "We have the experience needed to create some wonderful products, from high-quality flower and vape juice to edibles and tinctures. And our consumers have been giving us very positive feedback about how Eddie products are benefiting their lifestyles. We enjoy doing this work, and we want our customers to enjoy it too."

About Hemp Depot - At Hemp Depot, Pure Starts Here™. Hemp Depot is one of the largest providers of the highest-quality hemp CBD oil products, seed and clones in the U.S., proven with third-party testing. Because of Hemp Depot's commitment to purity and strength, our consumer and wholesale customers receive the best full-spectrum and 100% THC-free CBD products on the market, all grown, formulated and processed entirely in our facilities in Colorado.

Hemp Depot is one of the nation's largest and most trusted hemp brands specializing in seed genetics, planting, harvesting, formulating, wholesaling, and retailing cannabis for CBD under a variety of best-selling labels, as well as white labels for humans and pets. For more information visit https://hempdepotco.com/.

