Meet Erin's Avatar: Groundbreaking Tech Gives Voice & Mobility to Woman With ALS

News provided by

The Scott-Morgan Foundation

09 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 9, The Scott-Morgan Foundation will unveil groundbreaking assistive technologies at Showstoppers CES-2024, including a hyper-realistic avatar, AI-powered wheelchair, and integrated communication platform leveraging eye tracking, ear, tongue, and wheelchair controls—innovations created to empower and enable a woman living with ALS to communicate and be mobile."

Our collaborators/innovations:

  • Hyper-realistic, AI-powered avatar from DeepBrain AI and Lenovo
  • On-device, personal LLM for predictive, generative AI from Lenovo
  • Eye-gaze tracking and AAC communication platform converging multimodal inputs, including eye tracking, ear, tongue, and wheelchair controls from IRISBOND
  • Smart, robotic mobility platform from LUCI Mobility
  • Circular keyboard all under an intuitive User Interface design from The Scott-Morgan Foundation
  • In-ear biometric control technology from EarSwitch
  • Tongue-operated, hands-free touchpad from Augmental

At 23, Erin Taylor was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that leads to near-total paralysis. However, a team of innovative companies has given Erin a virtual voice through a lifelike avatar that captures 96% of her visual and audible characteristics. The avatar demonstrates how using AI and other advanced technologies empowers people with even the most severe disabilities.

By addressing the intensive needs of people with severe disabilities like ALS—the Scott-Morgan Foundation and its collaborators set out to solve some of assistive technology's greatest challenges to unlock new independence for millions living with disabilities worldwide.

2.5 billion people need assistive technology worldwide, reaching 3.5 billion by 2050. By showcasing innovations that address severe disability needs, the Foundation spotlights possibilities for inclusive tech.

At Showstoppers, attendees can watch Erin's avatar use IRISBOND's platform to articulate text live. EXPLAINER-VIDEO HERE. PRESS KIT HERE post-event for those not attending. Erin will be available for interviews on her vital role in this assistive technology project.

The Scott-Morgan Foundation is taking a patient-first approach by collaborating with pioneering researcher Dr. David Putrino and Dr. Abbey Sawyer of The Abilities Research Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to optimize this platform's real-world impact for people with disabilities.

With mobility and communication abilities hampered by severe disabilities, many are unable to interact with the outside world. Isolation negatively impacts safety, health, and quality of life. By presenting what's possible through Erin's story, the Foundation hopes to drive awareness, spark innovation, and democratize assistive technologies for all who need them.

SOURCE The Scott-Morgan Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.