Meet Eyrus Lens: This Agentic AI Delivers Construction Site Data by Text, Email, and Chat

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyrus announces Eyrus Lens, agentic AI that lives digitally amongst worksite data collected by Eyrus workforce management, access control, and worksite monitoring solutions. Lens supports superintendents, safety managers, project administrators, project managers, owner reps, etc., and supports them with real-time data in the field or at their desk. Lens provides instant answers, automated reports, and predictive insights via text message, email, and chat.

Eyrus Lens - A.I. that helps superintendents, foremen, project managers, safety managers, and any other construction managers get data about their workforce and worksite in real time - whether they are in the field or at their desk. Construction managers in the field can't go digging for data in reports and apps. Eyrus Lens is an A.I. built for delivering real-time construction workforce data to text, email, and chat - meeting construction users where they are.

"You don't have time to go digging for data in construction, especially when you're in the field," said Alex McManus, CEO of Eyrus. "Lens lives in your worksite data, analyzing your data and answering your questions immediately. Send a text, get an answer, plus have a detailed report waiting in your inbox. With Lens available by text, email, and in-app chat, we meet Eyrus users where they are working."

Eyrus has been introducing Lens to General Contractors and Owners, and some initial jobs have emerged for Lens:

Real-time questions/requests for workforce and worksite data: What are trade counts and hours for today? How do they compare to forecasts? How many electricians are here today? How many workers were here on the night shift? Tell me when the concrete crew shows up Recurring questions become automatic updates/reports: Schedule a daily or weekly report Send me a safety scorecard for the whole site and for each contractor Send me a planned vs. actual trade counts every morning Let me know when any workers have worked more than 10 hours in a day Ask open-ended questions and find insights that you didn't know to look for: Lens can analyze data for trends, risks, and opportunities. What are some trends I should be aware of? What are the 5 most interesting things about our workforce? What can we do to make the site safer?

Asked to introduce itself, Lens said, "I'm Eyrus Lens - your AI-powered construction site assistant. I monitor your workforce data in real time and deliver instant answers on headcount, labor hours, contractor performance, safety risks, and compliance — all via text, email, [or in-app chat]."

Lens is built with Anthropic's Claude model as its foundation. Lens isn't a single AI; Lens is a team of AI agents that perform specialized tasks to bring worksite intelligence to construction managers.

Lens has also been built with data security in mind. Lens can only communicate with users logged in to Eyrus user management. Lens has no authority to make decisions surrounding access to data.

Lens is available now in private beta. You can learn more about Eyrus and Lens at Eyrus.com/lens-construction-site-ai.

About Eyrus

Eyrus provides construction sites with workforce management (registration, onboarding, time tracking) and worksite security solutions (access control, video surveillance, and site conditions monitoring). We help projects of all sizes manage their workforce, secure their site, and maximize the use of their data. Learn more at Eyrus.com.

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SOURCE Eyrus