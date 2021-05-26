Meet Fable: The Non-Alcoholic, Premium Botanical Cannabis Cocktail

Within this growing space, Fable stakes its claim as a truly premium beverage among the cannabis waters, tonics, and seltzers by curating high-quality ingredients and creating a layered taste experience. The Fable line-up includes:

Ginger yields to cucumber, blackberry, and hibiscus notes while spearmint and lemon peel lend brightness. Hive Society: Lemongrass and basil blend with a honeyed whisper of jasmine.

A bouquet of grapefruit, orange, and lime open. Cinnamon and cardamom finish with warmth. Into the Woods: Hints of rosemary and peach are grounded by juniper and white oak.

"Making a great happy hour drink, minus the alcohol, was challenging" said Fable CEO and co-founder Ben Kennedy. "The viscosity, the bite, the quality of ingredients and how they all work together are the foundation of Fable. Our four cocktails deliver a tasting experience that is just as special as the cannabis buzz."

Fable's line of ready-to-drink, cannabis cocktails positions itself to flourish in the intersection of two emerging markets: the alcohol-alternative and cannabis beverage markets. Both Millennials and Gen Z are reportedly cutting back on alcohol and are more likely to explore the "sober curious" movement in the name of wellness. Fable's new products will fill that social beverage void for many. Sales of non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic beverages grew more than 30 percent in 2020 in the US, according to market research firm IWSR, while 3.4 million cannabis-infused beverages were sold in 2020, equating to $43.3 million in category sales in California alone. Not to mention, "sober curious" individuals are reportedly twice as likely to be open to cannabis, signaling that Fable is entering the market at an opportune time.

"The cannabis beverage market is one of the most exciting sectors of the industry to take part in right now," Kennedy said. "It will only continue to grow. In the future, I believe my friends will be able to buy Fable in New York, Las Vegas, Miami, London and many other cities across the world, just like they do an alcoholic cocktail today."

For Ben, and his wife and co-founder, Kristin, Fable was born from social necessity. The couple began to notice a continuous split between cannabis and alcohol at social gatherings and decided to get serious about breaking down that barrier. Plus, friends were increasingly opting out of alcohol altogether, looking for healthier alternatives to enjoy during social occasions.

"Fable's low dosage gives consumers a buildable, predictable buzz, maximizing their enjoyment without sacrificing control, which is so important as drinking evolves alongside consumer preferences for guilt-free 'me moments' without nagging or unhealthy side effects," said Kristin.

While Kristin brings a rich background in risk management and supply chain, Ben brings over 20 years of experience in marketing communications and business strategy, working with some of the largest companies globally. The pair has teamed up with best-in-class partners across the canna-beverage supply chain to help Fable scale as state and federal regulation allows.

Those interested in investment opportunities and being the first to receive news about Fable can do so at http://www.drinkfable.com/ and on Instagram @Fableoclock.

About Fable

Fable is a non-alcoholic, low-dose THC/CBD cocktail line created to bring sophistication and fun to social gatherings. The four-beverage product line offers consumers complex yet delicate botanical blends with an uplifting, subtle buzz. A 12-ounce bottle of Fable contains a total of 12mg THC and 6mg CBD. Join Fable's social conversation and community @Fableoclock.

About BKKB Ventures LLC

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs and wife-and-husband team Kristin and Ben Kennedy, BKKB Ventures is committed to providing consumers with new ways to enjoy social occasions removed from alcohol. The company operates in the cannabis industry with investment focused on the emerging canna-beverage and alcohol-alternative sectors.

