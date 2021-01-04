Meet Fatty15, a Supplement Derived from a Newly Discovered Essential Nutrient Helping Our Bodies Combat Age-Related Breakdown

Leading the groundbreaking studies revealing C15:0 as the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in nearly 100 years is husband-wife duo of doctor and veterinarian, Drs. Eric and Stephanie Venn-Watson. Following their discovery, which stemmed from years of research on two pods of bottlenose dolphins, the Venn-Watsons founded Seraphina Therapeutics to develop fatty15, a tiny supplement that replenishes our body with this critical fatty acid we've been depleting from our diets for decades. In addition to their landmark studies on C15:0 demonstrating its efficacy, numerous independent global studies have repeatedly shown higher C15:0 blood levels are linked to better health, and a large-scale study involving over 14,000 people tracked over 14 years found people who had more C15:0 in their diet had higher survival rates throughout the study period. Near term benefits of fatty15 include improved sleep, boost in energy and restored general health & wellness.*

"With the many promising health benefits published about C15:0 in Scientific Reports , we initially thought to develop C15:0 only as a prescription medication targeting specific metabolic and inflammatory conditions," said Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, CEO and co-founder of Seraphina Therapeutics. "When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it underscored the additive impact of underlying poor global health conditions and the growing number of susceptible older individuals, and we recognized a greater, immediate need for fatty15 as a consumer-based health and wellness option to restore C15:0 levels and support general health, especially with age."

Since announcing the discovery of this groundbreaking new essential fatty acid, Seraphina Therapeutics has raised $6.2 million from top biotechnology investors as part of its Series A financing round. Additionally, the Venn-Watsons are advancing FA15TM, a pure powder form of C15:0, as a food ingredient and will continue to study the role of C15:0 as a prescription therapeutic for related nutritional deficiencies.

"Our bodies do not make essential fatty acids naturally. We therefore have to get them through our diet or supplements like the well-known omega-3 and omega-6, and now with fatty15," said Nicholas Schork, Ph.D., scientific director for the National Institute of Health's National Institute of Aging-sponsored Longevity Consortium. "With C15:0 there is now a new essential fatty acid we didn't realize we were missing that we can take to enhance the maintenance of normal functioning during the aging process and avoid many untoward health consequences of aging, which is a pretty remarkable breakthrough."

Free of preservatives, fillers, oil, animal by-products, corn, soy, and artificial colors, fatty15 supplements are vegan-friendly, dairy-free and gluten-free. Created with sustainability in mind, fatty15 sends customers a reusable, refillable glass bottle with an eco-friendly bamboo top that fits up to a 90-day supply, with refills shipped quarterly for less environmental impact.

About Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery and development of essential micronutrients. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops novel supplements, food fortifiers and nutritional interventions to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. The company is a spinout of Epitracker, Inc. and headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.seraphinatherapeutics.com.

