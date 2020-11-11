Meet °Fluent: The Cold & Flu Treatment Company Empowering Consumers to Stay Well, Get Prepared and Seek Relief, Without Ever Leaving Home

Consult: Tell °Fluent about your symptoms in the proprietary online assessment.

Tell °Fluent about your symptoms in the proprietary online assessment. Confirm: Based on your symptoms, °Fluent will recommend the right treatments. If medical attention is required, °Fluent will connect you to a licensed physician in minutes via its telehealth services.

Based on your symptoms, °Fluent will recommend the right treatments. If medical attention is required, °Fluent will connect you to a licensed physician in minutes via its telehealth services. Treat: °Fluent delivers your medicine right to your door, with overnight and same-day delivery services available in specific areas, so you can feel better quickly.

With consumers purchasing products online more than ever and over-the-counter medication online sales expected to grow by 44%*, °Fluent is launching at a time when consumer need is real.

"We've long been frustrated by the lack of ease and efficiency when dealing with the cold and flu. And the global pandemic only amplified consumers' anxiety and worry when it comes to personal health," said °Fluent CEO Matt Wanderer. "Our team of healthcare innovators worked quickly and diligently to offer consumers a seamless end-to-end experience when preparing for or experiencing the cold and flu to take the guesswork out of the process and ease concerns during these uncertain times."

One Stop Shop to Stay Well in 2020

In addition to its assessment and telehealth services, °Fluent empowers people to proactively care for themselves and their circle of care all within the same seamless system, offering immunity-boosting products and FDA-approved medications. This includes kits and individually sold products that prepare consumers for cold and flu, support immunity and provide relief when needed most:

Essential Kits: The Essential Kits come in four at-the-ready focus options – two for adults and two for families, which includes products for 2 to 12-year-olds and retails from $49 - $89 with standard shipping included.

Immunity Portfolio: The Immunity portfolio consists of three wellness-focused SKUs, including Daily Immune Defense Elderberry + Vitamin C Liquid Drops, Daily Immune Defense Elderberry + Vitamin C + Zinc Capsules and Daily Immune Defense Vitamin D3 Liquid Drops, which retail for $19 each.

Symptom Relief Kits: The Symptom Relief Kits are accessible to consumers after taking a symptom assessment on getfluenthealth.com. There are six kits available to relieve a variety of symptoms based on the results of your assessment and retail for $49 each, including overnight shipping.

Rx Flu Relief Kits: If a consumer's symptoms demand specific medical care, °Fluent introduces a telemedicine service option where they can connect with °Fluent's network of certified physicians for a one-on-one consultation. The Rx Flu Relief Kits are available through °Fluent's telehealth services and prescribed after a virtual doctor visit. They retail for $89 with overnight shipping included, after the $45 telehealth visit.

Consumers in the Greater New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles areas have the option of same-day delivery for all products with real-time tracking rolling out in November. °Fluent plans to add same-day delivery options in additional cities later this year.

For more information and to experience the first step in staying well this cold and flu season, visit getfluenthealth.com.

About °Fluent

°Fluent is a patient-first healthcare company modernizing treatment options to take the power out of cold and flu and help people stay healthy. Designed by healthcare innovators and medical professionals from the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, °Fluent offers a fully integrated digital experience helping consumers proactively stay healthy and fight off cold and flu symptoms by combining symptom assessment, telehealth technology and an ecommerce platform. For more information, visit www.GetFluentHealth.com.

[*] Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Consumer Pulse Survey 6/15-6/21/2020

