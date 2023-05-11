Golf Carts of ATX is Ushering in a New Era of Transportation with Versatility, Innovation, and Unmatched Quality

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that the interest in electric golf carts has been on the rise for quite some time. From the beach cities of California and Florida to the streets of Texas, Americans are captivated by this new and economical mode of transportation. However, not all electric golf carts are created equal. When investing in a golf cart one needs to consider the quality, the top speed capabilities, the safety features, and the accessories required for safe road travel. Golf Carts of ATX have burst onto the scene to ensure that Texans have access to fully-loaded, top-of-the-line electric golf carts at affordable prices.

Meet Golf Carts of ATX – Austin’s Premier Provider of Fully-Loaded, Street-Ready Electric Golf Carts

Fully loaded and equipped with mirrors, turn signals, horns, lights and seatbelts, Golf Carts of ATX offers a wide variety of Navitas Storm and Phoenix golf carts in its exclusive inventory, perfect for any occasion. As the only provider of golf carts with an on-the-fly speed controller, Golf Carts of ATX is raising the industry standard with passion, precision, and purpose. This exclusive on-the-fly speed controller empowers drivers to adjust their top speed, regenerative braking, and acceleration while on the go for an added level of security and safety for the whole family.

"Golf carts and other LSV (low-speed vehicles) are on the rise, fueled by the advances in lithium battery technology. Our carts go up to 36mph, making them the fastest electric golf cart on the market, allowing you to keep up with traffic. In Texas, once your golf cart is registered as an LSV, any licensed driver can take it on any road at 35 mph or less to ensure optimal freedom without compromising safety."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to quality, Golf Carts of ATX's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Golf Carts of ATX, please visit: https://www.golfcartsofatx.com/

About Golf Carts of ATX

Golf Carts of ATX is the ultimate destination for finding street-ready electric golf carts throughout the Greater Austin area. Founded in 2021, Golf Carts of ATX is revolutionizing the modern golf cart experience with innovation, creativity, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Showcasing top-of-the-line Navita's Storm and Phoenix golf carts, Golf Carts of ATX has changed the face of the market with the only on-the-fly speed controller to allow users the freedom to adjust their top speed, regenerative braking, and acceleration. As golf carts continue to rise in popularity across the state, Golf Carts of ATX is the premier provider of fully-loaded golf carts for any occasion.

Press Contact:

Michael Majeski

512-881-9133

https://www.golfcartsofatx.com/

SOURCE Golf Carts of ATX