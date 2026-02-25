Meet Gummi Popz™ The World's First Gummy Candy that Pops

"Today's teens want candy that goes beyond taste - they want texture, movement, and something they can make their own," said Todd Elliott, Founder & Chief Candy Inventor of Sweet Venture Group. "Gummi Popz™ was built specifically for this generation. It delivers layered sensory impact, invites customization, and stands apart from the predictable options filling the aisle. Each bite is a mini "OMG" moment you must talk about. We're not chasing what's popular, we're creating what's next."

Built for the Next Era of Candy Chaos

Gummi Popz™ brings multi-textured gummies with layered flavors that reveal something new with every bite (pop). Each pack is made for mixing, sharing, and discovering new favorites. With endless flavor combinations, the experience is never the same twice. Bold, playful, and made to be enjoyed your way.

The brand will 'POP' both in-store and online, leaning into visually rich, experience-driven products that resonate with modern, trend-savvy consumers.

Pricing and Availability

Gummi Popz™ will be available in the U.S. starting mid-March 2026, at a suggested retail price starting at $2.49 USD.

The product will be available online via Amazon and in-store at select U.S. retailers, including Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Circle K, H-E-B, OXXO, and many more as the brand rolls out nationally.

Launching worldwide, starting in Canada this summer and Europe, the UK, Australia, and more, rolling out in time for Back to School.

For more information, visit www.gummipopz.com .

About Sweet Venture Group

Sweet Venture Group is a confectionery company focused on building experience-led candy platforms that encourage participation, connection, and discovery. The company develops brands designed to evolve with consumers, pairing first-to-market formats with a pipeline of future extensions.

By combining distinctive product structures with culturally relevant positioning, Sweet Venture Group aims to transform everyday candy purchases into moments consumers want to revisit - and share.

About Gummi Popz™

Gummi Popz is a first-of-its-kind gummy candy that combines chewy texture with popping candy to create a layered sensory experience that unfolds over time. Designed to encourage experimentation and self-expression, the brand invites fans to mix, match, and explore bold flavor combinations with no set rules.

Created to be shared, talked about, and discovered socially, Gummi Popz turns candy into an experience rather than a single bite. With additional flavors and extensions planned, the brand is positioned for continued growth within the evolving candy landscape.

