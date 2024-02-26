Meet Happy Hair People™, the pioneering haircare brand on a sweet-smelling mission to bring joyful bursts of happiness to your morning routine, with their amazing mood-boosting fragrance technology!

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- #Selfcare continues to trend at over 61 million+ views on TikTok¹. And with 88% of people wishing they had more time for self-care², taking time to enjoy the moment and celebrating today has never been more important.

Find Happy Hair People™ exclusively at Target for $7.99.

New and exclusive to Target, Happy Hair People™ is on a mission to turn haircare into a daily dose of delicious-smelling self-care with their all-new shampoo and conditioner range. The magic ingredient is a mood-boosting fragrance technology called happy MoodScentz+™; scientifically proven to enhance happiness and create a positive frame of mind.

This breakthrough technology is backed by 35 years of pioneering scientific research on more than seven thousand people. For genuine, science-backed feel-good from the Happy Hair People™ fragrance.

Happy Hair People™ has been created for everyone, with three distinct ranges – 'Straight Talkin'', 'Ride the Waves' and 'Yes Curl' – so whether curls and coils are craving happy hydration or waves want a bouncy boost they've got you. Blended with a recipe of amazing haircare ingredients that are cruelty free, vegan, and free from sulfates and packaged in sunny yellow bottles made from 50% recycled plastic. Plus, they have two treatment products available: a curl-defining cream 'Feelin' Groovy' and leave-in conditioner 'Happy Soul', so there is joyfulness bottled for everyone!

Not only this, but Happy Hair People™ are working with mental health tech nonprofit Project Healthy Minds on their journey to make mental health services more accessible for all. One study has shown that 96% of Millennials and Gen-Zers report experiencing anxiety todayᵌ, with 60% not getting access to the mental health services that they need4. Happy Hair People™ are working with Project Healthy Minds to help change this - QR codes on their bottles connect to Project Healthy Mind's "Guide For Healthy Minds." the world's first free digital mental health marketplace, to help people find mental health services based on how they're feeling or what they're going through.

Find Happy Hair People™ exclusively at Target for $7.99 from 25th Feb 2024.

MoodScentz™+ is a trademark of Givaudan

¹TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/tag/selfcare

²Independent Survey of 200 16-44 females (USA) conducted by Attest for Happy Hair People™

ᵌProject Healthy Minds' State of Mental Health survey — national survey 1,300+ 18-34 year-olds, USA 2021

4NAMI

