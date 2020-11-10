Meet Hubble: Fledging Launches World's Only Integrated Hub And Case For iPad Pro And iPad Air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fledging LLC, famous for their premium Feather SSD upgrade for Mac, launched their Kickstarter campaign for Hubble for iPad. Hubble solves the iPad's core problems by providing vital ports for the iPad's USB-C connection in a durable aluminum case that highlights the Apple's design. Hubble positions iPad Pro and the new iPad Air as ultra-mobile laptop replacements.

The popular iPad USB-C series struggles with two flaws: the USB-C port sacrifices usability or requires a fleet of unreliable adapters, and the iPad easily bends and breaks. Current hubs offer unreliable connectivity, don't protect the iPad, and typically drain the battery, while cases protect the iPad, don't offer connectivity, and obscure Apple's legendary design. Hubble integrates the all-in-one hub with an aluminum case that celebrates the beauty of iPad Pro and iPad Air, solving these problems.

Hubble's ports include USB-C charging, USB-C and USB-C data, SD and microSD, 4K 60Hz HDMI, and 3.5 millimeter audio for headphones. Anyone can connect their iPad with their favorite keyboard, mouse, screen, external hard drive, or other useful tool.

The hub is integrated into the aerospace aluminum case. A travel switch saves power between uses, which most hubs don't offer. Apple Pencil magnetic charging is native. The magnetic folding cover protects and props up the iPad for easy use. The case provides a useful handhold since the iPad is one giant screen. Keyboards are fully supported through Bluetooth or wired connectivity. Magnetic keyboards easily attach to Hubble.

"Hubble is a lot more than 'one small step' for us as we continue making premium electronics for everyone, so we're really proud of the spinoff team," said Ethan Summers, CEO of Fledging. "We want to continue redefining how the entire industry designs products. Every single product should include form, function, and a fair price from the start. We've done this with Mac SSDs, SSD enclosures, and now the Hubble team is doing it for the iPad."

Hubble launched on Kickstarter on November 10, 2020. Hubble for iPad Pro 2018-2020 11-inch and the new iPad Air pre-sells for $80 and retails for $100 while the iPad Pro 2018-2020 12.9-inch version pre-sells for $90 and retails for $110. All sizes are available in silver and space gray. The campaign fulfills in February with mass market availability soon after. People can back the project at kickstarter.com/projects/weida/hubble

Fledging is a venture-backed startup from Birmingham, Alabama on a mission to bring premium electronics to everyone. The consumer electronics startup has served more than 30,000 customers in 100 countries and 6 continents in 3 years. Their flagship, Feather SSD, is a performance and capacity upgrade for Mac by Apple sold at prices a college student can afford.

