Meet ioCube: Complex Components "Snap" Together in this Simple-yet-Powerful Modular Robotics Kit

EDMONTON, AB, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ioCube is a modular robotics kit that puts highly customisable components in the hands of everyone from beginner STEM students to experienced hobbyists, merging the simplicity of building blocks with the complexity of advanced circuitry.

ioCube: countless creative possibilities
ioCube, now available on KickStarter, utilises an intuitive design where each outer panel of the cube snaps together, which can hold in place seven different component panels that can be combined in countless variations. Several of the components can be programmed using Blockly or Arduino, offering an incredible level of creative customisation.

The kits include up to 36 external panels and 25 component panels. The component panels include:

  • Motor Panel: A small multi-speed motor which can power gears and cogs.
  • 8x8 LED: An LED matrix which can be programmed to display graphics, animations, and more.
  • Power Panel: In addition to housing batteries, this panel features a touch-operated on/off button.
  • Laser Rangefinder: Can be programmed to react to the presence of objects up to 1.2 metres away, offering proximity sensing and obstacle avoidance.
  • RGB LED Controller: Features internal and external sets of tricolour lights which can produce various colours and brightness levels, as well as three programmable touch buttons.
  • Wireless Transmission: Connects to Bluetooth, allowing users to transmit coding from Blockly to the ioCube's panels.
  • IR Communication: Enables data to be sent between cubes, creating interconnected applications between multiple ioCubes.

ioCube can be used with Arduino, while Blockly's drag-and-drop interface makes programming a breeze. Perfect for beginners, or for experienced users developing more complex ideas, these open-source platforms allow users to share their creations so others can download and implement them, or use them as a base to build their own ideas. 

ioCube is a creation from the team at Coffreedom IO, who spent two years designing and prototyping the product.

About Coffreedom IO

We are Coffreedom IO, a team of passionate creators. We understand the challenges of turning ideas into reality. Introducing ioCube, a user-friendly modular robotics kit that simplifies the process of bringing your ideas to life. Say goodbye to the complexities of design, manufacturing, and software development. With ioCube, it's as easy as playing with building blocks.

