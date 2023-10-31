Meet Ironwave Technologies: The Sole Source For RF Solutions, From DC to Light

News provided by

Ironwave Technologies

31 Oct, 2023, 13:26 ET

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies has positioned itself within the RF and microwave domain to be a trusted partner for government and leading defense companies worldwide. With four divisions working synergistically to create a total solution for complex RF environments. Ironwave Technologies (IWT) entered the defense market in 2016 with the purchase of Mu-Del Electronics and expanded its portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of American Microwave Corporation. Rounding out the suite of companies, Luff Research and Syntonics were purchased in 2020. The combination of these companies/divisions provides a unique capability to design, develop, and manufacture products and solutions that cover the entire RF and microwave chain from component to sub-assemblies and sub-systems, to full systems, making Ironwave a valuable partner for government and OEMs alike. 

Continue Reading

Mu-Del Electronics was founded in 1967 to develop, design and manufacture high quality RF Communication Products to specifically meet customer requirements. Their Center of Excellence Facility, located in Manassas, Virginia, is home to the manufacturing of all four divisions for IWT. Mu-Del tailors its designs to fit the needs of their customers and works within exact specifications to provide solutions. Mu-Del's expertise within EW lies within the signal intelligence area, providing products such as multicouplers, RF distribution and switch matrix systems, frequency converters, radar frequency generators, and much more. Currently working within the ranges of DC to 50 GHz.

American Microwave Corporation began in 1978 and has been a leader in the design and manufacture of DC to 40 GHz Solid State Control Components. Like Mu-Del, AMC is not a COTS-house. Specializing in switches, variable attenuators, detector log video amplifiers, and integrated smart microwave modules, AMC tailor builds each component for extreme challenges other component companies can't handle. 

For over 40 years Luff Research has specialized in RF/Microwave frequency synthesizers and phase-locked oscillators. With an existing product line covering a large frequency range that can be custom tailored to any application, they are widely used in SatCom, Telecom, and Instrumentation.

Syntonics was established in 1999 and is the world's premier RF over Fiber systems company providing advanced solutions for military, civil, and industrial markets. Providing communications in otherwise impossible environments, Syntonics connects radios to antennas over long distances up, down, and sideways. 

For more information, visit www.iwtllc.com

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.