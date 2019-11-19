Meet Jinx, A New Pet Wellness Brand for Modern Doghood

Founded by former Casper mattress executives, Jinx will embrace modern doghood first by addressing the way that dogs should be eating. Specifically formulated for the omnivore needs of our fur babies, Jinx will offer a nutritionally comprehensive and calorically balanced kibble and treat lines made with high-quality ingredients and proprietary formulas that eliminate artificials and fillers, and use only the best proteins and superfoods – starting with Organic Chicken and a medley of powerhouse fruits and vegetables.

"You are not a caveman, and your dog is not a wolf. Our dogs have evolved and have lifestyles full of doggie playdates, trips to the park, long naps and human cuddles," says Jinx CEO Terri Rockovich. "Jinx is inspired by a modern perspective on advanced nutrition that will help our dogs sustain their healthy, advanced lifestyles."

Rockovich, along with Co-Founders Sameer Mehta and Michael Kim, raised $5.65 million from a group of high profile investors that are just as energized about the future of pet wellness, including Will Smith and family, rapper NAS, singer Halsey, late-night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh, TV host and former NFL hall-of-famer Michael Strahan as well as global soccer star Daniel Sturridge. The investment was led by Alexis Ohanian of Initialized Capital, with participation from Align Ventures, Brand Foundry, Sinai Ventures, Wheelhouse Group, &vest and NQV8. These companies are also behind a bevy of industry disruptors like Allbirds, Atoms, Billie, Bonobos, Harry's, Instacart, Peloton, Ro and Warby Parker.

"The pet industry is on track to exceed $75 billion this year, fueled by millennial pet owners," according to Alexis Ohanian. "They're spending more on pet food than any other generation and even delaying life milestones to care for their pets. Now is the time for a brand like Jinx."

Jinx, like actual pet owners, will talk to the dog directly as the first-ever brand to do Direct-to-Dog™ Marketing (D2D) through various marketing touchpoints that will speak right to our four-legged friends via out-of-home media, easy-to-understand packaging, industry-leading experiences and more, to give them a say in what goes in their bowl.

"It's 2019 and pet brands are still only engaging directly with the human," says Mehta. "Jinx is the only pet wellness brand that's marketing to its end customer: the dog. Dogs actually don't have keen taste buds, so we are taking everything from their acute sense of smell to their lifestyle preferences – like going for walks outside – and other insights into consideration in targeting the dog as the true consumer," he continued.

Jinx will officially launch in January at www.ThinkJinx.com , with future expansion plans into retail.

