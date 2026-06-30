MEET KAIA: THE NEXT SIGNATURE FIT FROM PACSUN DENIM

The Ultra-Low-Rise Silhouette Is Quickly Emerging as Pacsun's Next Breakout Jean

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise is lower, the leg is baggier, and the attitude is unmistakably early 2000s. Just in time for Back-to-School season, Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, introduces the Kaia Jean, a new ultra-low-rise baggy silhouette designed for the next generation of denim dressing.

Just in time for Back-to-School season, Pacsun introduces the Kaia Jean, a new ultra-low-rise baggy silhouette designed for the next generation of denim dressing.

Building on the success of the Casey Low Rise Baggy Jean, Kaia pushes the silhouette even further with an ultra-low rise and relaxed proportions inspired by customer feedback. Arriving for Back-to-School, the fit marks the next evolution of Pacsun's denim assortment.

"Our customer has always been our best source of inspiration," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "The incredible response to the Casey Low Rise Baggy Jean made it clear there was still room to evolve the silhouette. Through our co-creation approach, we consistently heard from our community that they wanted an even more directional expression of the trend. Kaia delivers on that insight with an ultra low-rise fit that captures the spirit and attitude of early 2000s denim while feeling distinctly relevant for today."

Following an initial test launch earlier this year, Kaia quickly exceeded expectations, prompting Pacsun to expand production and introduce additional washes. Since then, the fit has continued building momentum, positioning it as one of the brand's fastest-growing denim silhouettes heading into Back-to-School season.

The early response is only the beginning. Throughout fall and holiday, Pacsun will continue expanding the Kaia franchise with new washes, cuffed hems, rich dark rinses, tonal stripe details, slub fabrications, and additional silhouettes.

Kaia features a fitted top block, wide leg, and a 7¼-inch rise in both rigid and comfort stretch fabrications. Available in six washes and sizes 22 to 34, the fit is designed to feel intentional rather than oversized. Retail prices range from $59.95 to $64.95.

The Kaia Jean is available now at Pacsun stores nationwide and online. Explore Pacsun's full women's denim collection here.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun