PACSUN DOUBLES DOWN ON FESTIVAL CULTURE, BRINGING PACSUN RECORDS TO LIFE AT OUTSIDE LANDS

An Immersive Pop-Up Brought Exclusive Merch and Live Screen Printing to Golden Gate Park All Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Music and festival culture have become a defining pillar of Pacsun's brand strategy, as the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer continues to deepen its presence at the intersection of fashion, music and youth culture. That commitment was front and center this weekend at Outside Lands Music Festival, as Pacsun returned to Golden Gate Park with Pacsun Records, its immersive festival activation, offering the latest proof point in the brand's expanding festival footprint.

Pacsun returned to Outside Lands Music Festival this weekend with Pacsun Records, its immersive festival activation at Golden Gate Park, bringing the brand’s presence at the intersection of fashion, music, and youth culture to life.

Pacsun Records is central to the brand's presence at festivals, a space built around co-creation, community, and self-expression, designed to meet young people at the intersection of music and style. At Outside Lands, that vision took shape on the Polo Field, just steps from the festival's main stage, as festival-goers explored a limited-edition collection, took part in live customization, and connected with the brand through interactive, music-inspired moments.

Inspired by the artwork and nostalgia of vinyl records, Pacsun Records featured the limited-edition Outside Lands collection, which was also available through official Outside Lands merchandise channels. Every apparel purchase at the Pacsun Records booth included complimentary live screen printing featuring exclusive festival graphics. Guests selected their favorite design and watched each piece come to life in real time, walking away with a personalized keepsake unique to their Outside Lands experience.

"Co-creating with the next generation is at the heart of everything we do at Pacsun, and fashion and music are two of our core brand pillars, as well as two of the biggest forms of self-expression for our customer," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "Outside Lands gave us a chance to bring those two worlds together in a real, tangible way. Watching guests choose their favorite artwork, customize their pieces and immediately wear them around the festival reminded us that today's consumer wants to participate in the creative process, not simply purchase the finished product."

Outside Lands is a testament to Pacsun's ongoing commitment to fashion and music as core pillars of the brand, brought to life through immersive experiences that give the next generation a hands-on way to discover and connect through style and sound. It's a commitment that shows up wherever the brand's community gathers, on festival grounds, in stores and everywhere culture is being made.

About Pacsun:

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun