PACSUN AND SELENA GOMEZ'S RARE IMPACT FUND BUILD ON OVER $2 MILLION IN YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT WITH NEW RARE DNM EDIT

Sixth Collection Arrives for Back-to-School, Continuing the Partnership's Commitment to Supporting Youth Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is welcoming students back to class in style with the launch of its newest Rare DNM Edit in partnership with Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund. Arriving just in time for back-to-school, the sixth collection builds on a collaboration that has generated over $2 million in support of youth mental health around the world, pairing elevated denim essentials with a shared commitment to empowering young people through confidence, self-acceptance, and greater access to mental health resources.

Pacsun is welcoming students back to class in style with the launch of its newest Rare DNM Edit in partnership with Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund.

Inspired by the versatility of denim and the confidence that comes with expressing your personal style, the limited-edition Rare DNM Edit features six elevated essentials designed to become everyday wardrobe staples. Priced from $55 to $125, the collection includes baggy shorts, a denim mini skirt, baggy jeans, and other denim-forward pieces. Timeless silhouettes are reimagined through a modern lens, offering effortless pieces designed to take students from the classroom to weekends and everywhere in between.

"Every young person deserves to start the school year knowing they have someone in their corner," said Elyse Cohen, President of the Rare Impact Fund and Chief Impact Officer at Rare Beauty. "We're so grateful for this partnership with Pacsun because it continues to meet young people where they are – using fashion as a way to spark conversations around mental health while helping expand access to critical resources. We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together and excited to continue building on that impact."

Since launching in 2024, the partnership between Pacsun and the Rare Impact Fund has generated over $2 million to support youth mental health through customer contributions, product sales, and partnership initiatives. The collaboration demonstrates the power of fashion to drive meaningful impact beyond the product itself, bringing together Pacsun's youth community and the Rare Impact Fund's mission to expand access to mental health resources for young people around the world.

"What started as a collaboration has grown into one of the most meaningful partnerships for Pacsun," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Together with the Rare Impact Fund and our community, we've helped raise over $2 million to support youth mental health, proving that fashion can be a catalyst for something much bigger than what we wear. As students head back to school, we're proud to continue creating products that inspire confidence while supporting a cause that matters deeply to our customers and our brand."

10% of the sales from each Rare DNM Edit style purchased goes to the Rare Impact Fund, up to a maximum donation of $300,000. Learn more about the Rare Impact Fund at www.rareimpactfund.org. The following states are excluded from this promotion: Massachusetts, Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Hawaii.

The Rare DNM Edit is now available at select Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About the Rare Impact Fund

The Rare Impact Fund was founded by Selena Gomez in 2020 as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people globally. Additional funds are raised through philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the broader community. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

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SOURCE Pacsun