Meet K.W. Miller, South Florida's 'No Nonsense' Water & Infrastructure Czar

KEY LARGO, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet South Florida's 'no nonsense' Water & Infrastructure Czar KW Miller, who has stepped in to help restructure and rebuild South Florida's water infrastructure on a 'Pro-Bono" basis.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to release the controversial Lake Okeechobee water management plan (LOSOM) today, which focuses on the volume of toxic water special interest groups want to dump from Lake Okeechobee into the environmentally fragile Everglades, Florida Bay and the Florida Keys.

South Florida has a massive water pollution problem, the majority of which is untreated toxic water and raw sewage, flowing from Central Florida into Lake Okeechobee.

"Special interest groups launched a massive campaign to Send the Toxic Water South , which is a complete fraud upon the residents of South Florida. We need to send properly treated water south, at the right times of the year, in the right quantities," said Mr. Miller.

"South Florida residents have suffered from toxic water for far too long at the hands of corrupt politicians, corrupt special interest groups and corrupt non-profit environmental groups which are in business to profit off toxic water and perpetually obstruct progress," Miller added.

Mr. Miller has publicly stated his top priorities in fixing South Florida's water problems:

1. He will focus on breaking the protracted grip of special interest groups on Florida's water quality, which is putting the health and safety of residents, visitors and our fragile ecosystems at extreme risk.

2. He has introduced the Infrastructure Development Plan ("IDP"), which he intends to drive with an experienced and diverse team of experts. Critical to the IDP will be new water treatment development, finance expertise, utilizing long-term relationships with the Federal/State regulators and his ability to negotiate multi-billion-dollar funding arrangements.

Mr. Miller has been vocal about rooting out the protracted corruption and fraud in South Florida's water management issues. He means business, and this has sent shock waves throughout the bad actors in the system.

"If any corrupt politicians or special interest groups attempt to get in the way of the IDP plan to construct new water and sewage treatment facilities, new pipelines, new storage, filtration basins and refurbishments in South Florida, they will be summarily dealt with, without hesitation," Miller added.

We need a 'game changer' to clean South Florida's toxic water and it seems like K.W. Miller is the man to drive that process.

