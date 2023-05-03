Meet Kyana Wheeler, PRR's New Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRR is excited to announce that Kyana Wheeler has joined the agency as the Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Kyana Wheeler, Senior Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Wheeler has 20 years of DEI experience skilled in anti-racism data and measurements, systems analysis, group facilitation, anti-racist leadership development, and policy impact analysis that includes more than seven years of consulting experience. With a focus on organizational change through an anti-racist lens, Wheeler works with large, complex organizations to embed institutional practices that create sustainable change and develop infrastructure that supports conversations about systems of oppression. A true passion for anti-racism work, Wheeler is effective at working within government systems to move DEI initiatives forward and skilled in meeting people where they're at in an empathetic and productive way.

In her leadership role as Senior Director of DEI, Wheeler will lead PRR's DEI practice focusing on external equity efforts and working with clients to facilitate anti-racist work. She also joins PRR's Management and Client Services Leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to have Kyana on board to grow PRR's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts with our clients and within our organization," said Malika Klingler, managing principal at PRR. "Kyana has already made an impact during her short time at PRR, and we are excited to build upon our commitment to DEI and racial equity under her leadership."

Prior to joining PRR, Wheeler served as Deputy Manager of the Race and Social Justice Initiative for the City of Seattle where she oversaw its development and implementation, worked to drive change, and led racial and social justice equity forward.

About PRR

PRR provides integrated communications solutions that help people make informed decisions and build stronger, more inclusive communities. We bring focused expertise in the transportation, health, and environment sectors where we offer community engagement, social marketing, research, creative, public affairs, facilitation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) services, anchored in our philosophy to Make It Meaningful. That means we approach our work through an equity lens. Our body of work includes COVID-19 vaccination, mental and behavioral health, public-private partnerships, social determinants of health, road construction, stormwater and water treatment infrastructure, energy efficiency, health care and coverage, road usage charge, commercial development, transit planning, environmental health, road safety, and current crises, including emergency and disaster preparedness. Our team includes national experts located in bi-coastal offices in Seattle, Washington D.C., Norfolk, Portland, and Baltimore. For more information, visit us at prrbiz.com.

