Meet Lantern: A Microsoft-focused Consultancy, Poised to be a Digital Pioneer in the Era of AI

19 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Artis Consulting, DevFacto Technologies and Marquam Group, three leading Microsoft partners, announced they have come together to form a new company, Lantern. The synergy achieved by the convergence of these award-winning, North American consultancies, marks the dawn of a new type of partner in the Microsoft ecosystem—one that has the scale, technical prowess, and geographic reach to help clients maximize Microsoft technologies in the Era of AI.

Introducing: Lantern - A Digital Innovation Consultancy Engineered for the Era of AI

Lantern enables clients to responsibly harness AI and unlock the full power of the Microsoft platform so they can innovate faster than ever, achieve digital leadership, and attain a competitive edge in their industry.  With its immersive digital studio model, Lantern has flipped the script on the hybrid work paradigm with the introduction of multimodal workstyles that bring clarity, sensibility and purpose back to the consulting workplace. Each of Lantern's digital studios offers complementary capabilities that can be quickly orchestrated and tailored to address clients' most aspirational business challenges.

"The formation of Lantern is a momentous occasion. We are fortunate to be building upon the stellar reputations of Artis, DevFacto, and Marquam, to launch a new company that taps into the unparalleled capabilities of Microsoft technologies to provide game-changing digital and AI-driven solutions," says Lantern's CEO, Jim Olson. "Our team is hyper-focused on driving valuable business outcomes for our clients to achieve competitive advantage within their respective industries."

Key Microsoft solution areas of Lantern include Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Cloud Infrastructure, Business Applications and Modern Work. Clients can expect end-to-end guidance as they navigate their Microsoft technology journey, from strategy conceptualization to solution implementation and continuous optimization.

"AI has only accelerated digital transformation. We are excited to support the launch of Lantern partner who offers deep expertise in both Microsoft cloud solutions and AI, delivering the best possible business outcomes whilst protecting their clients' IP, delivering greater competitive advantage, and building trust," says Kevin Peesker, President, Worldwide SMC + Digital Sales, Microsoft Corporation.

With employees operating in four time zones across North America and a management team comprised of veteran Microsoft consulting leaders, Lantern is committed to fostering a culture of innovation, continued learning, and client-centricity that will set a new standard in the industry.

For more information about Lantern please visit lanternstudios.com.

About Lantern:
Born in the Era of AI, Lantern enables clients to responsibly harness AI and unlock the full power of the Microsoft platform, so that they can innovate faster than ever, become a digital leader, and break away from the competition. Lantern's Digital Studio Network spans North America, scaling up and down to meet client needs of any size. Teams at Lantern collaborate in immersive digital studios to channel inspiration, spark creativity, and transcend the ordinary. Learn more about the Lantern team at lanternstudios.com.

Contact: Alison Garback, [email protected]

SOURCE Lantern

