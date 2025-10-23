Meet Linear Bar: The Protein Bar That Tastes Like Candy and Fuels Like Superfood

Made with 20g of protein, 12g of fiber, no seed oils, and real chocolate – Linear Bar is the future of snacking.

DUARTE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Linear Bar, the new, organic protein bar that proves flavor and function can coexist. Crafted with 100% organic ingredients and nothing artificial, Linear Bar delivers real chocolate, buttery caramel and chewy nougat in a craveable texture that blurs the line between functional fuel and indulgent dessert.

Unlike others on the market, Linear Bar features:

Taste that rivals your favorite candy bar made with real chocolate and caramel

20g of protein derived from a unique blend of organic whey, pea, and chickpea protein

12g of fiber which meets nearly half of the daily recommend amount for adults, according to the Dietary Guidelines of America

Delightfully chewy texture with no strange aftertaste

No seed oils, sucralose or artificial ingredients

Designed for busy, health-minded people who don't want to compromise, Linear Bar represents a new generation of functional snacks where chalky textures, artificial sweeteners and protein bar fatigue are things of the past. The timing of Linear Bar's launch could not be better, as consumer taste expectations and demand for high-protein, on-the-go snacks continue to rise. Linear Bar has become a fast favorite in the body building community and is poised to become the new go-to for the many people focused on meeting their protein needs. In fact, a 2025 Cargill consumer survey found that 61% of Americans report increasing their protein intake in 2024.

With its clean ingredients, satisfying texture, and crave-worthy flavors, Linear Bar meets this growing demand head-on, offering consumers a truly elevated protein experience. Available at LinearBar.com, on Amazon and at all Erewhon locations, Linear Bar invites snackers to rethink what a protein bar can be: organic, functional, and genuinely delicious.

High-res product images can be found here .

About Linear Bar

Linear Bar crafts 100% organic protein bars that deliver candy-bar taste with clean, functional nutrition. Each bar boasts 20 grams of high-quality protein from a unique blend of whey, pea, and chickpea proteins, 12 grams of satisfying fiber, and nothing artificial. Made with real chocolate and no seed oils, Linear Bar fuels your day without compromise. Learn more at LinearBar.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

