Meet Luka at CES 2026: AI Companions Designed for Smart and Playful Real-World Interaction

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luka is a family-focused AI brand dedicated to building AI-powered physical companion that inspires Generation Alpha's curiosity, learning and emotional development. Trusted by nearly 10 million families, Luka is showcasing its latest innovations, including Luka AI Cube and Luka Robot, at CES 2026 (Booth 8913, North Hall, LVCC).

This year, Luka showcases its transformative multimodal AI interaction technology, enabling smart and playful real-world engagement with AI companions for families.

AI companions that support GenA’s curiosity, learning, and emotional connection

Luka AI Cube: AI Agents Designed for Gen Alpha's Real-World Exploration

The Luka AI Cube is a pocket-sized, wearable AI companion designed to help GenA explore science, history, and nature anytime and anywhere. Powered by Luka's proprietary multimodal interaction technology, the Cube can see and understand its surroundings, recognize objects, and respond in real time.

Through engaging AI characters and conversational interactions, the Cube enables young users to explore the world alongside a smart AI companion from everyday moments at home to outdoor adventures.

The Luka AI Cube is scheduled to launch in North America in 2026, with free reservations now open.

Luka Robot: An AI Companion That Reignites the Joy of Reading

The Luka Robot transforms traditional reading into an interactive and playful experience, trusted by 10 millions of families worldwide. Featuring a rich multilingual story library and a cast of expressive AI characters, Luka encourages early reading engagement and sustained interest through conversation-based interaction rather than passive listening.

At CES, visitors can experience the Robot's latest AI upgrade, which moves beyond basic narrations to deliver more intelligent and responsive companionship.

Safe Content, Parental Controls, and Privacy Protection

User safety and data privacy are central to Luka's ecosystem. All data processing complies with GDPR standards, and Luka's content system includes COPPA-certified filtering and age-based parental controls designed to protect young users from inappropriate content. Parents receive weekly activity reports, offering transparency and peace of mind while allowing users to explore, learn, and interact safely every day.

Visit Luka at Booth 8913, North Hall, LVCC during CES 2026 to explore its latest AI-powered learning technologies. Experience firsthand how Luka brings meaningful, real-world interaction to GenA and families alike.

About Luka

Founded by Jiawei Gu, a serial entrepreneur and human–computer interaction (HCI) expert, Luka is a Generation Alpha–focused AI brand built on deep expertise in multimodal interaction. Gu previously served as an HCI researcher at Microsoft Research and Head of HCI at Baidu's Institute of Deep Learning (IDL), where he led the development of multimodal AI systems that later shaped Luka's core technology and brand vision.

Driven by a long-term mission to bring AI naturally into everyday life, Luka creates AI companions that support GenA's curiosity, learning, and emotional connection. Powered by Ling OS, the brand combines multimodal perception with physical interaction to move AI beyond screens and into real-world environments—enabling families to engage with AI in a safe, intuitive, and meaningful way.

Email: [email protected]

Website：www.luka.world

SOURCE Luka