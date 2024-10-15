Meet Magento Florida 2025 to Feature Exclusive Fireside Chat with Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Magento Florida 2025 , organized by Rave Digital + Aheadworks , is excited to announce that Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy , Inc., will be a featured guest speaker on February 6, 2025. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear directly from one of the retail industry's most influential leaders and gain valuable insights into the future of digital commerce.

"We are honored to welcome Sumit Singh to Meet Magento Florida 2025. His visionary leadership at Chewy and deep understanding of customer-centricity will provide invaluable insights to our attendees," said Ravi Mittal, President of Rave Digital.

Meet Magento Florida 2025 will be held on February 5-6, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida. This two-day event will gather eCommerce experts, developers, and merchants worldwide to explore trends and innovations in digital commerce, including AI, VR/AR shopping, payment methods, security, and more.

Fireside Chat with Sumit Singh: A Highlight of the Conference

The Fireside Chat with Sumit Singh is set to be one of the standout sessions of Meet Magento Florida 2025. As the CEO of Chewy, Inc., a leading Fortune 500 brand, Singh has delivered significant growth to transform Chewy into one of America's largest and most beloved pet retailers, known for its exceptional and personalized customer experiences. During this dynamic conversation, Singh will discuss his leadership journey, the evolving landscape of eCommerce, and the strategies Chewy employs to maintain its competitive edge.

Submit Your Questions for the Fireside Chat

Attendees can submit questions to Sumit Singh via this form until January 14, 2025. Selected questions will be presented during the Fireside Chat, allowing participants to engage directly with one of eCommerce's top leaders.

About Meet Magento Florida

Meet Magento Florida 2025, supported by its headline sponsor Adobe, along with additional sponsors like PayPal , Liquid Web , Platform.sh , Magebit , and others, is a cornerstone event for the Magento and Adobe Commerce community. It provides an essential platform for collaboration, education, and growth, where attendees can explore the latest advancements in digital commerce and gain actionable insights to optimize these platforms and scale their eCommerce businesses.

Key Details:

Event: Meet Magento Florida 2025

Meet Magento Florida 2025 Dates: February 5-6, 2025

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Fireside Chat Date & Time: February 6, 2025 , at 5:00 PM ET

, at Registration: meetmagentofl.com

About Rave Digital & Aheadworks

Rave Digital and Aheadworks , organizers of Meet Magento Florida, have been trusted leaders in Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce solutions since 2008. As Adobe partners, they deliver tailored eCommerce strategies for global B2B, B2C, and D2C brands. With over 50 certified specialists, 600+ eCommerce websites built, and 100+ proprietary Magento extensions developed, they continue to drive innovation and excellence within the Adobe Commerce ecosystem.

For information and to register for Meet Magento Florida 2025, visit meetmagentofl.com .

Press Contact: Nicole Teriaca Colella

Director of Digital Strategy & Strategic Partnerships, Rave Digital

954-228-1060 X211

[email protected]

