Meet Meerkat: A New App Connecting Parents With Other Parents

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meerkat launches new app designed to help parents make new parent friends using a matching system similar to dating apps Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, etc.

Once you download the app, you create a custom profile by loading some photos, picking some interests and showing off your family's personality. Once complete, you're shown other families near you in a one-by-one fashion. You can choose to 'like' or 'pass' on each one and if you and someone else both 'like' each other, you're matched and you can start chatting. Unless there is this mutual interest, neither party is notified that the other liked them.

When Tom and Meida Butorac had their first baby during Covid, they realized they didn't have a strong social circle of friends with kids and they had no idea how to make new parent friends, especially during a pandemic.

"Our daughter was about five months old and we realized she had only seen one other baby once or twice. We jokingly suggested to each other that we needed an app similar to Tinder, but for parents to connect. A whirlwind of nine months later, Meerkat was born (pun intended), and now available to help other parents in a similar situation as us," said Tom Butorac, Founder and CEO.

With more than 68% of parents feeling "cut off" from friends, family and colleagues after birth, Meerkat has the opportunity to target a niche market within the parent-tech space. A space in which connecting families and building "parent villages" and support systems are in high demand - especially with a pandemic in play. More than ever, parents are relying on technology to help them form communities, communicate efficiently with other parents, seek advice quickly and more.

Prior to Meerkat launching, there were no apps, groups or forums that allow parents to create custom profiles to match with other parents located nearby with similar interests.

"Ultimately, we want to bring parents together. Parenting can be isolating and it's been amplified by the pandemic, so we want to help parents break through that isolated feeling in a safe way using a digital-first approach, but with the goal of moving to in-person. We help you make the connection, you take it from there in whatever way you're comfortable," said Butorac.

Meerkat was founded in 2021 by Tom Butorac. He has worked in the tech space as a Program, Project and Product Manager for a number of years.

Meerkat app aims to connect parents by helping them form a sense of community, camaraderie, bond and friendship to avoid "parenthood isolation" in today's digital world. Download, build your profile, and match instantly with other parents within your area with similar interests.

