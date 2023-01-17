Meet Miles: New Personal Care Brand Designed for Teens

Created to help teens smell good and feel great with core product launch on Amazon

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles , a dynamic new personal care brand designed for teens, officially launches its products today. The brand is paving a path in the self-care market that supports teens on their journey of smelling good and feeling great. The personal hygiene products are designed to help ease the stress of being a teen through an inclusive, modern brand focused on individuality rather than enforcing gender roles and expectations. Miles is for all teens, whether they be an athlete, musician, actor, gamer, entrepreneur or interested in any other activity. This line of deodorant and antiperspirant and future Miles products will give parents peace of mind knowing their teens' personal care products are good for them physically and mentally.

Miles Fresh Scent

"I founded Miles to fill a space that others deemed too stinky to tackle: deodorant for teens," says Carly Broderick, Founder of Miles Consumer Products. "I took inspiration from the most important people in my life – my family. I wanted to create products that I would feel proud to buy for my children, with simple scents and ingredients that inspire them to live authentically."

Miles products are currently available in the United States on Amazon starting at $17.99 for a two-pack. Whether teens are nervous about their first dance, preparing for exams or just want to smell better, Miles is there to ease the stress of being a teen. Parents can have peace of mind (and nose) knowing Miles is made with naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients to keep teens smelling great.

Meet Miles: Fresh, Clean, and Rugged

Miles deodorant comes in three simple-to-understand scents - Clean, Fresh and Rugged - to bring clarity to teens and parents in the complex world of fragrance. Each product includes naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients with no artificial coloring. The brand aims to fill a void in the teen hygiene space by creating products that work hard using safe and clean ingredients that parents can trust and scents that empower teens to express their individuality.

"Teens now have so many outlets to express their creativity, and I've been so inspired by the amazing ways they share experiences with each other," explains Broderick. "I just kept thinking that there should be personal care products specifically for teens. With Miles, I wanted to create a brand that supports teens on their unique, individual journey through life as they find their own ways to express themselves."

A History of Leading Brands

Founded in 2021, Miles is a personal care brand currently offering a line of deodorant and antiperspirant products geared toward teens. Broderick founded Miles with a depth of knowledge and experience related to consumer products and merchandising. As a former merchandising executive at Target Corporation, she successfully grew the natural beauty segment by double-digits. Following her corporate career, Broderick became an independent consultant for emerging brands and retailers focused on growth strategies in a rapidly changing omnichannel landscape. She most recently was the COO of The Stable, leading business operations and M&A integrations.

For more information on Miles and its launch on Amazon, visit the company website and follow on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok .

