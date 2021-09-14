Meet ParentPal™: The Expert-Backed App Taking the Guesswork Out of Parenting

"Supporting children's development in the first few years is crucial, as 80% of the human brain is developed by age 3," said Celia Stokes, President of Product at Teaching Strategies. "We created ParentPal so every parent could have access to research-based guidance and easy-to-use tools and activities at their fingertips to ensure every child reaches their full potential."

Dubbed a "parenting coach in your pocket," the mobile app (available on Apple and Android devices) combines key development milestones and integrated learning experiences with the essential tracking of daily routines like sleeping, eating, diapering, and health logs. ParentPal ensures parents receive authoritative, research-backed advice, while also helping them navigate important milestones and providing a library of over 3,500 enriching activities for every age and stage.

Teaching Strategies, LLC, the leader in early childhood development from birth to third grade, partnered with the founders of Baby Einstein, the brand that launched the baby media industry, to develop ParentPal. They analyzed the guidelines of more than 20 national learning and early childhood organizations and consulted with pediatricians to ensure a fully comprehensive app that supports every aspect of a child's early development. ParentPal is the only app to provide everything parents need in one place including:

Today's Plan : Suggested daily activities, routines, and reminders appropriate for each child's age in days, weeks, and months – for parents and the full care team to be on the same plan.

: Suggested daily activities, routines, and reminders appropriate for each child's age in days, weeks, and months – for parents and the full care team to be on the same plan. Milestones : A list of 180 research-backed developmental markers–like those pediatricians use–that allow you to anticipate, support, track and celebrate your child's cognitive, social-emotional, and physical growth from birth to age 5.

: A list of 180 research-backed developmental markers–like those pediatricians use–that allow you to anticipate, support, track and celebrate your child's cognitive, social-emotional, and physical growth from birth to age 5. Diary : A record of each event, activity and photo logged by parents and caregivers to keep a unified log of your child's day.

: A record of each event, activity and photo logged by parents and caregivers to keep a unified log of your child's day. Progress : Track data and see insights over time of your child's sleep, health, symptoms, milestones, vaccines and more for easy recall or to share with pediatricians.

: Track data and see insights over time of your child's sleep, health, symptoms, milestones, vaccines and more for easy recall or to share with pediatricians. Library : A collection of over 3,500 age-appropriate activities, songs, interactive language cards, eBooks, and videos to create rich experiences that support development.

: A collection of over 3,500 age-appropriate activities, songs, interactive language cards, eBooks, and videos to create rich experiences that support development. Memory Book: A place for capturing and sharing photos and videos of those "first did it!" moments.

ParentPal subscriptions and gift purchases are available at GetParentPal.com. Subscriptions are also available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. All users are provided with a 14-day free trial, with the subscription running $12.99/month or $69.99/year thereafter.

About Teaching Strategies: With ground-breaking solutions and a strong belief that a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for school success, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies provides curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family connection resources to public, private and Head Start programs across the country. Its products, the award-winning Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, the widely-adopted assessment solution, GOLD®, and Tadpoles® are found in over 270,000 classrooms and reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies .

SOURCE ParentPal

Related Links

https://getparentpal.com

