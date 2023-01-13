Founded by Model Eman Nafisa, Pearlie Mae is Dismantling Stigmas and Breaking Barriers to Empower Anyone Struggling to Ask for Help

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 45% of American adults suffer from a mental illness or symptoms of them at one point in their life. Since the onset of the pandemic, these numbers are rising at an alarming rate, plummeting society into a state of mental health crisis — yet this continues to be a taboo topic that gets swept under the rug until tragedy strikes. Certain demographics, age groups, and even those in certain professions are far more likely to suffer and suffer in silence as society continues to turn a blind eye to the issues at hand, leaving millions to cope alone. However, one model and mental health advocate has taken it upon herself to create the platform and community required to cultivate lasting change.

Meet Pearlie Mae: The Sustainable Mental-Health Focused Apparel Brand Showing the World That ‘It is Ok to Not Be Ok’

Introducing Pearlie Mae, the sustainable mental-health-focused apparel brand by Eman Nafisa. Officially launching January 13, Pearlie Mae is the cultivation of personal experience, purpose, and a passion for dismantling stigmas, breaking down barriers and becoming a beacon of hope for millions struggling with their mental health.

As a model, Eman has seen the plethora of toxicity and mental health issues that go on within the industry first-hand and sought to use her platform to put a spotlight on the gravity of the issue and to create a community of support. No stranger to anxiety herself, Eman has struggled with anxiety her whole life, especially after losing her father at the young age of 14, and the traumatic loss of her mother last year.

Pearlie Mae was created to bridge the gap between awareness and help for others while providing a creative outlet for Eman. Sustainable, genderless, and made of organic and recycled materials, Pearlie Mae is committed to leveraging bold, sleek, and innovative styles to make the bold and brave statement – "it is ok to not be ok".

"No matter how dark it gets, I have always found my light. However, I know firsthand how hard it can be when you're sitting in that darkness. My goal with Pearlie Mae is to show the world, and especially youth that it is ok to ask for help, it is ok to be vulnerable, and it is beautiful when we come together to help one another." – Eman Nafisa, Founder of Pearlie Mae

Through proof of concept, dedication to community, and unwavering commitment to showing the world that no one has to go through it alone, Eman Nafisa's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of Pearlie Mae.

To learn more about Pearlie Mae, please visit: shoppearliemae.com

About Pearlie Mae

Pearlie Mae is a Nashville-based mental health apparel brand designed to empower a new era of purpose-driven change-makers while enriching their closets and maintaining a mindful impact on the environment by minimizing carbon emissions. Founded in 2022 by Model Eman Nafisa, Pearlie Mae pays homage to a family name, embodying the duality of sweet yet strong — bold yet vulnerable. Female-founded, genderless, and sustainable, Pearlie Mae's innovative streetwear-style brand uses organic and recycled materials to ensure excellent quality while promoting eco-friendly practices. As a brand focused on helping facilitate lasting change, Pearlie Mae has pledged that 10% of all sales will go to the national alliance on mental illness.

