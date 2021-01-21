Meet Quinly for Ender 3: the world's first retrofit that automates 3D printing

Quinly's 3D print management kit has everything needed to enable any Ender 3 series printer to run a continuous series of different prints without supervision. The print management software runs every part of the print process from starting jobs and running the variable adhesion print bed, to delivering parts with the gravity-assisted delivery system.

"This is a level of innovation never before seen in the 3D printing industry," says Stephanie Sharp, CEO of 3DQue Systems. "We believe Quinly for Ender 3 will transform the landscape of 3D printing all over the world. This product solves a number of problems, not the least of which is the ability to print different parts, without a human present, in a world that values non-contact, sanitary options more than ever."

The Quinly for Ender 3 print management kit comes with a software and hardware component. The true innovation lies in the hardware. Quinly's print bed requires no adhesives, no human manipulation, and no scrapers thanks to its Variable Adhesion and Automated Part Release technology (VAAPR).

"As the VAAPR print bed heats up, the part sticks and cannot be moved without breaking the bed," explains Sharp. "Then, when the print is ready, the bed cools down, and the part auto ejects. If you wanted, you could literally remove it with a feather. It has to be seen to be believed."

The bed is cleaned with soap and water. No solvents. In fact, even isopropyl alcohol will damage the print bed.

"Think of it like using steel wool on a Teflon pan," says Sharp. "We like to tell customers to treat your Quinly print bed like you would your underage child: no alcohol."

Quinly for Ender 3 has begun to receive attention. Sean Aranda, known to the 3D printing community as the 3D Print General, reviewed the product. The video has been viewed more than 60,000 times since it went live on January 13, 2021. Sean was impressed with Quinly for Ender 3.

"I've never been able to literally blow the part off of a print bed (until now)," says Aranda. "If you're attempting to run an inexpensive print farm and earn money off of your printers, then absolutely (Quinly for Ender 3) is worth it. You can have five printers running 24 hours a day, without any human interference, for around $2,000. I think that's pretty cool."

He goes on to say that the VAAPR build plate would be a welcomed addition to any printer, not just the Ender 3.

"All in due time," says Steph Sharp. "All in due time.

Quinly never sleeps; so you can. It's quite simply the only automated print manager you'll ever need. Purchase yours today at shop.3dque.com .

About 3DQue Systems

3DQue based in Vancouver, Canada, produces automated digital manufacturing systems for in-house, on-demand mass production of high resolution plastic components. 3DQue is changing the way 3D printing is performed with innovative technology that delivers complex plastic parts at scale with speed, cost and quality not achievable with traditional 3D printing.

Visit us at www.3dque.com .

SOURCE 3DQue Systems Inc.