Meet RESORÈ, A Clean Medically Graded Antibacterial Beauty Towel

Jackson, Jackson and DeBoer all come from a textile background, launching one of Australia's fastest growing online furniture stores, Harpers Project. When they decided to create a textile range for the bathroom, they began to rethink two staple pieces, the body towel and face wash cloth. This led them to the conclusion that the wellbeing of healthy skin begins with a cleaner towel.

"We couldn't be more excited to be launching our beauty textile brainchild, RESORÈ, which we have worked on for the past two years," says Nathan Jackson, CEO of RESORÈ. "Our mission is to revolutionize and rejuvenate our relationships with our bathroom, bodies, and skin and as a result, we made something different for our skin: we made a clean towel."

To further bring the brand's mission to life, RESORÈ signed Rosie Huntington Whiteley as the first Brand Ambassador and Melanie Grant as the Skincare Expert.

"When RESORÈ approached me, I was so intrigued to learn about the relationship between your towel and your skin," says Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Brand Ambassador for RESORÈ. "What I love about this antimicrobial towel is that it breaks down acne-causing bacteria and protects the health of your skin. The Face Wash Cloth and The Body Towel have become new essential items in my beauty routine."

And as for Grant, she states, "What I love about this innovative towel is that it breaks down acne-causing bacteria and really respects the skin's functions, long term. I like using The Face Wash Cloth as part of my evening routine to remove my cleansers, peels and masks. The Body Towel is super gentle for the skin and hair, dries quickly and continues to soften with use."

The brand will launch with two products, The Face Wash Cloth ($35) and The Body Towel ($99). RESORÈ will be available in select Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Saks across the US, Harrods in the UK today, October 21, and will launch at Mecca stores in Australia on October 27.

Cleaner Towel, Cleaner Skin, and a Healthy You.

About RESORÈ: Our brand mission is to create sustainable products for healthy skin and a happier you. A Melbourne-based team, we have always been passionate about reinventing and redefining our experiences; from the spaces we live in, to the skin we nurture. Hypoallergenic, antibacterial, moisture-wicking - these are more than buzzwords to us - it's the basis of RESORÈ. This means our towel not only removes bacteria from the skin, but it breaks it down and stops it from multiplying.

Media Contact:

For more information, please contact Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE RESORÈ