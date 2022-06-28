Meet Rhys Li: The Community-Minded Entrepreneur Changing the Face of Business Consulting

Leveraging 20 Years of Experience, Rhys Li is Empowering Business Owners and Individuals By Equipping Them With the Tools and Resources Required to Find Freedom

AMSTERDAM, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a business in 2022 is no small feat. From saturated industries to inflation, supply chain issues, the boom of digital advertising, and everything in between; the hurdles and obstacles can be overwhelming and even consuming if not tackled from the proper vantage point — and with the right mindset. One community-minded entrepreneur is on a mission to empower and equip small businesses with the tools they need to find freedom and enjoy their lives and thrive, without the fear that their business will not survive.

Meet Rhys Li, the Amsterdam-based Entrepreneur, MBA, CPA, Trainer, Consultant, Strategic Partner in Change Management, and Business Coach changing the face of modern business consulting. Born in India, raised in New York City, and now planted in Amsterdam, Rhys Li holds an innate passion for bridging the multicultural gap within the business coaching sector by providing custom-tailored mentorship and coaching services to clients from all around the world.

Serving small business owners and individuals alike, Rhys Li leverages his 20 years of industry experience to craft his proprietary coaching method rooted in encouragement, organization, risk reduction, and leadership. His unique methodology was crafted throughout the duration of his career working for both U.S. and Dutch companies in the financial sector, consumer products, technology, telecommunications, as well as oil and gas companies.

Rhys Li started his business with one goal in mind: to lend a helping hand. Busy entrepreneurs seldom take time to relax and enjoy quality time with loved ones, often resulting in burnout and loss of business. Rhys holds a unique understanding of this predicament. On one hand, he is a busy entrepreneur himself, and on the other hand, he is the son of a busy entrepreneur who never took vacations, and deeply understands the impact that has on a family. His one-of-a-kind personal and business development coaching method brings balance and peace of mind back into the equation with strategic planning and risk assessment.

"I think coaching and consulting can guide business owners like my mom to reduce stress, enjoy life a bit more and have more valuable time with family. Having your own business doesn't necessarily mean freedom, without the right tools and mindset." – Rhys Li

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping clients thrive in the digital age, Rhys Li's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About Rhys Li

