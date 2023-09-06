Meet Ric Flair at Giant Eagle and Market District, Toast to "Wooooo! Energy," the Cleveland Cavaliers' Exclusive Energy Drink

CLEVELAND, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrestling legend and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair is touching down in Ohio for two days of stylin' and profilin' at Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets in Cleveland on Sept. 11 and Columbus on Sept. 12.

Join the Nature Boy as he introduces Wooooo! Energy, the new, exclusive energy drink of the Cleveland Cavaliers!

Wooooo! Energy

"Wooooo!" is a rallying cry made by millions from all walks of life. Over the decades, the catchphrase transcended the ring and is now a universal signal of success, celebration, and triumph. Now, you can meet 'The Man' and experience the power of "Wooooo!" in a can at Giant Eagle and Market District stores.

Ready to meet the Nature Boy?

First, register in advance for free on Eventbrite . Availability is limited. Once you've registered, make your way to the designated Giant Eagle or Market District locations and ensure you purchase a 6-pack of Wooooo Energy to secure your place in line. Giant Eagle will be randomly giving away thirty autographed 6-packs! Get ready for an unforgettable Wooooo! moment.

Monday 9/11 in Columbus:

Pickerington Giant Eagle at 12:00pm

873 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147

873 Refugee Road, 43147 Gahanna Giant Eagle at 3:00pm

1250 North Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43230

1250 North Hamilton Road, 43230 Westerville Market District at 6:00pm

650 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43082

Tuesday 9/12 in Cleveland:

Water Tower Giant Eagle at 12:00pm

27264 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070

27264 Lorain Road, 44070 3:00pm ; Painesville Giant Eagle at 3:00pm

1201 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077

; Painesville Giant Eagle at 1201 Mentor Avenue, 44077 Stow Hudson Giant Eagle at 6:00pm

1700 Norton Road, Stow, OH 44224

"The pairing of Ric Flair's 'Wooooo!' and Giant Eagle is a meeting of two American icons," says Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo. "This partnership is a testament to enduring legacies and the boundless energy they both represent. The 'Wooooo!' chant, born in the wrestling ring, has become a universal sports anthem, embodying the spirit of champions and underdogs alike. And now, as the driving force behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, we're channeling that energy to fuel Ohio's winning spirit."

About Wooooo! Energy

Experience clean energy without the jitters with Wooooo! Energy, inspired by Ric Flair's iconic catchphrase. Indulge in delicious Wooooo! Flavors like Dragon Fruit, Lemon, and Strawberry Banana. Learn more at woooooenergy.com and follow the Wooooo! on Instagram at @woooooenergy.

Interview Requests and Media Inquiries:

Brian J. Roberts

Chief Communications Officer

CarmaHold Co. Inc.

Tel: +1.908.616.7822

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wooooo! Energy